The Albanian ambassador called for an end to the “campaign of discrimination” against Albanians living in the UK as he was grilled over the rise in numbers crossing the Channel.Qirjako Qirko repeatedly told MPs his government has “no information” about an increase in people from the Balkan state making the journey to the UK, and claimed details have not been provided by the Home Office.After dodging several questions, he told the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday: “I would like to take this opportunity to ask that this campaign of discrimination against Albanians living here in the UK should stop.”Youngsters...

1 DAY AGO