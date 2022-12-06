ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Newton Daily News

Defense guides Baxter girls past Collins-Maxwell

BAXTER — A tough shooting night didn’t prevent the Baxter girls basketball team from winning its Iowa Star Conference South Division matchup with Collins-Maxwell on Friday. The Bolts shot 33 percent from the floor, made just 4-of-13 from 3-point range and committed 25 turnovers against the Spartans. But...
BAXTER, IA
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Bender scores 25, Lake Mills uses 3-point shot to knock off Sauk Prairie 77-71

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s 77-71 nonconference road victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The L-Cats (2-2), who snapped a two-game skid, hit 11 3-pointers, including four apiece by Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish. Horkan added 14 points, Benish 12, Liam Carrigan 10 and Tanner Wendorf 8. Horkan hit three 3s in the first half. ...
LAKE MILLS, WI

