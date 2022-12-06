Read full article on original website
Related
Defense guides Baxter girls past Collins-Maxwell
BAXTER — A tough shooting night didn’t prevent the Baxter girls basketball team from winning its Iowa Star Conference South Division matchup with Collins-Maxwell on Friday. The Bolts shot 33 percent from the floor, made just 4-of-13 from 3-point range and committed 25 turnovers against the Spartans. But...
Atlantic Boys Basketball Team Earns First Win of the Season at Clarinda
(Clarinda) Colton Rasmussen scored 22 points, and Carter Pellett ripped down 17 rebounds to lead Atlantic to a 53-41 victory at Clarinda on Tuesday night. The Trojan’s win marked a first for both teams. Atlantic picked up its first win of the young season and handed the Cardinals its’ first loss.
Solon boys basketball imposes its will in Tuesday's win over Vinton-Shellsburg
The Solon boys basketball home opener couldn't have gone better for them after their blowout 62-26 victory over the Vinton-Shellsburg. With relatively smooth sailing for the team the entire game, these three takeaways provide insight as to how they were able to get it done: ...
Boys basketball: Bender scores 25, Lake Mills uses 3-point shot to knock off Sauk Prairie 77-71
PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s 77-71 nonconference road victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The L-Cats (2-2), who snapped a two-game skid, hit 11 3-pointers, including four apiece by Ryan Horkan and Brady Benish. Horkan added 14 points, Benish 12, Liam Carrigan 10 and Tanner Wendorf 8. Horkan hit three 3s in the first half. ...
Comments / 0