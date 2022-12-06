Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Return To WJBD Tonight Hosting Columbia
The Salem Lady Wildcats are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the Cahokia Conference as they host Columbia tonight. The Lady Eagles enter at 4-3 overall on the year as well. I’ll have the play by play starting around 7:30 on WJBD and at WJBDradio.com. The South Central Lady Cougars...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall At Mascoutah, Dodson’s 28 Not Enough In SC Loss To Vandalia, Prep Scores
The Salem Wildcats (1-5) fall at Mascoutah (6-1) by a final of 56-27. Salem was led by Seth Bailey with 12. Miles Ntekop led Mascoutah with 16 points and was a BEAST! The 6-5 Junior is going to be a real load by next year. Salem will return to Cahokia Conference play on Friday night when they travel to Columbia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Rosemary Q. Myers
Rosemary Q. Myers, age 93, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:42 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Q. Myers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Myers’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/08 – Alfred L. Endicott, Jr.
Alfred L. Endicott Jr., 73, of Iuka passed away surrounded by his family and friends Monday, December 5, 2022, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. He was born on January 5, 1948, the son of Alfred Lee Sr. and Helen (Miller) Endicott. Preceded in death by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Max Lee Ehrat
Max Lee Ehrat, 63, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 17, 1959, the son of Marvin and Belva (Henry) Ehrat in Vandalia. He married Kathy Hansen on September 8, 2012, in Vernon and she survives in Vernon.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/08 – Martha Jane Tate
Martha Jane Tate, 91, of Odin passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, the daughter of Ora and Bernice (Moyer) Tate in Odin. Survivors include her sister-in-law Ann Tate of Centralia; nieces and nephews Rhonda Brown of Carmi, Ken Pitts of Odin, Tom (Ginger) Tate of Opelika, Alabama, Brenda Stanford of Flora, Marty (Gail) Pitts of Alma, Mary(Brad) Brimberry of Alma, Julia (Loren) Clark of Centralia, Susan (Steve) Spinner of Centralia, Terri (Donald) Beer of Centralia, Steve (Nita) Pitts of Salem, Barbara (Tony) Wimberly of Kinmundy, Randy (Barbie) Pitts Centralia, Lori (Clay) Thompson of Centralia, Kevin (Sandra) Tate of Centralia, Kim (Ian) Kapczynski of Cullman, Alabama, Bill (Beth) Tate of Centralia, and Amanda (Justin) Draper of Salem; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/9 – Kenny Hogan
Kenny Hogan, age 71 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – C. Alline Lewis
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927, in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946, in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving, and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold Pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good home-cooked meal.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
wsiu.org
A Murphysboro woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
A Murphysboro woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Summer Scholz was negotiating a curve on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road, about 4 miles west of Murphysboro, when she lost control of her vehicle and it left the road.
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/09 – Frank Allen
Frank Allen, 49, of Odin, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Salem Township Hospital. Frank was born January 16, 1973, in Carbondale, the son of Robert Allen and Norma (Dailey) Marcum. Frank is survived by both his parents: Robert Allen of Wyoming and Norma Marcum of Odin; one daughter:...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
i70sports.com
Lady Indians’ Nelson Breaking Records and Rewriting Altamont Basketball History
When it comes to individual goals for high school basketball players, many athletes will list 1,000 career points as a goal to try and reach and surpass. What do you do when you reach that goal in only your sophomore year? You just reach even higher and set your sights on even bigger accomplishments. Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Grace Nelson has made quite a name for herself in just over two seasons of play. Playing what equated to just half a season of basketball during her freshman year in 2021 due to COVID-19, Nelson made her name known right from her first varsity game, scoring 40 points in her Varsity debut and she would finish her first high school season with 459 points. It would then take just under two months into her sophomore season before Nelson would reach the 1,000 career point threshold in a National Trail Conference game against South Central on January 6, 2022. After adding another 366 points after that game to end her sophomore season with 1,389 career points, Nelson would next set her sights on the Altamont Lady Indians basketball scoring record of 1,510 held by former Lady Indian standout and coach Peggy (Goeckner) Bueker since 1989. And it didn’t take long for that record to fall this season as Nelson would score 22 points in Altamont’s win over host Newton at the Bob Kerans Tournament to stand at 1,514. And while most athletes may never have the chance to even meet or get to know the person whose record they are beating, Nelson sees hers almost every school day as Bueker is now in her first year as Principal of Altamont High School. Being able to have that connection with the previous record holder, Nelson says it was truly an honor to be able to reach that major milestone.
wpsdlocal6.com
Young Murphysboro woman killed in collision with semi Wednesday morning, deputies say
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A young Murphysboro woman was killed in a collision with a Freightliner semi on Wednesday morning, deputies say. According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Summer Scholz was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Illinois Highway 149 Wednesday morning as a 2022 Freightliner was driving westbound.
