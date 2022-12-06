When it comes to individual goals for high school basketball players, many athletes will list 1,000 career points as a goal to try and reach and surpass. What do you do when you reach that goal in only your sophomore year? You just reach even higher and set your sights on even bigger accomplishments. Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Grace Nelson has made quite a name for herself in just over two seasons of play. Playing what equated to just half a season of basketball during her freshman year in 2021 due to COVID-19, Nelson made her name known right from her first varsity game, scoring 40 points in her Varsity debut and she would finish her first high school season with 459 points. It would then take just under two months into her sophomore season before Nelson would reach the 1,000 career point threshold in a National Trail Conference game against South Central on January 6, 2022. After adding another 366 points after that game to end her sophomore season with 1,389 career points, Nelson would next set her sights on the Altamont Lady Indians basketball scoring record of 1,510 held by former Lady Indian standout and coach Peggy (Goeckner) Bueker since 1989. And it didn’t take long for that record to fall this season as Nelson would score 22 points in Altamont’s win over host Newton at the Bob Kerans Tournament to stand at 1,514. And while most athletes may never have the chance to even meet or get to know the person whose record they are beating, Nelson sees hers almost every school day as Bueker is now in her first year as Principal of Altamont High School. Being able to have that connection with the previous record holder, Nelson says it was truly an honor to be able to reach that major milestone.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO