4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
OPINION: Here’s why Milwaukee needs a new movie palace to replace the Oriental Theatre
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukeeans need a movie palace to...
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
WISN
Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment
A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 48): Brute Pizza
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
Look: Mascot Broke The Rim During College Basketball Game
On Tuesday night, a mascot did what is nearly impossible - break the rim of a basketball hoop. Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks, was part of the halftime entertainment at tonight's Wisconsin Badgers game. During the halftime show, he launched off of a jump and slammed home a dunk.
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
CBS 58
2nd annual Wild Lights event illuminates the Milwaukee County Zoo this December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the second annual Wild Lights event this December. They spent six weeks installing millions of lights. "Some of these sculptures have tens-of-thousands of lights on them, and they're heavy," said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, with the Milwaukee County Zoo. There are rhinos,...
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Is ShotSpotter gunshot detection tech working for Milwaukee?
Since 2010, technology to detect and locate gunfire called ShotSpotter has steadily expanded in the city of Milwaukee. The network of acoustic sensors, operated jointly by the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and the ShotSpotter company, is intended to boost situational awareness and responses by police to gunfire. Milwaukee’s contract with ShotSpotter will expire and require renewal at the end of March 2023. The expiration may also open the door for community members to debate the future of ShotsSpotter in Milwaukee.
Steny's plans to open new Pewaukee location with drive-thru and more
According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Steny's will be opening up a new location in Pewaukee this summer.
WISN
New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
CBS 58
Cold weather do's and don'ts for Milwaukee homeowners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is no denying that winter weather has officially arrived in Southeast Wisconsin, but one expert says it is not too late to ensure that area homes are prepared for the frigid conditions. Alex Steinberger, Service Manager for Midwest Heating and Cooling joined us on Wednesday,...
