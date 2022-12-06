ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
diane
1d ago

gee...now dissecting bodies for entertainment. how low will TV go. Already have on "reality" shows wherein people risk their lives in every given manner..the producers praying for someone to die on camera. Now, this.

t wolf
2d ago

It was nice that she was treated with such respect unlike the women who donated their bodies to science and had college sicko’s doing inappropriate things to them or the elderly lady who donated hers and while her son was waiting for her body to be returned the military was blowing it up

Hulk smesh
2d ago

I don't know there's people that are donating their bodies to science for all timers research and other such things like that. and they're being blown up in the US Army in the field to test bombs and roadside bombs to see how the body naturally reacts to the explosions and they're being blown up more than once

