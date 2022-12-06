Read full article on original website
Jacquelyn ‘Jackie’ A. Fossett
Jacquelyn “Jackie” A. Fossett, 49, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home. She was very loved and will be missed by many. She was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Augusta, the daughter of Edwin Bragdon and Michelle (Bradbury) Bragdon of Lewiston. Jackie loved...
Jeffery Wayne Northrup
Jeffery Wayne Northrup, 75, of Whitefield, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at home from Lewy Body Dementia. He was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Augusta, the oldest son of Donald and Frances Northrup. He attended Jefferson Village School and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1965. His passion was pulling horses...
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 5, 2022. She was born in Waldoboro to Percy and Bertha Moody on Jan. 6, 1935, the sixth of nine children. She attended Waldoboro High School, where during her sophomore year she began...
Katherine M. Weymouth
Katherine M. Weymouth, 90, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Katherine was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Thomaston, the daughter of Roy W. Weaver and Letitia Lurvey. She grew up in the Thomaston area and attended local schools. She...
Loreta Vedasto
A celebration of life for Loreta Vedasto, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Faith Baptist Church in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is December 8, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
Donald Allen Burns ‘Donny’
Donald Allen Burns “Donny”, 64, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully in his home on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Donald fought a courageous two year battle with cancer, but he remained strong and humble throughout the entire battle. Donny loved hunting, fishing,...
Remains of Missing Waldoboro Man Found After Over a Year
Human remains found off Old County Road in Waldoboro were identified as those of 54-year-old Douglas Barter, who had been missing since Nov. 9, 2021, according to a press release from Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. The remains were found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day and identified by the...
David Anthony Evans
David Anthony Evans, 86, of California and Nobleboro, passed peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022 in California. He was predeceased by his wife, Molly (Morton) Evans in 2013. David is survived by his four daughters; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He delighted in dividing his time between California and Maine where...
Volunteer Bulletin Board
Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Alna. The Alna Food Pantry is looking...
People to People Christmas Party
People to People will host a Christmas party, open to the public on Monday, Dec. 12, from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments are provided, everyone is welcome. The local nonprofit will still be open during the event for shopping. People to People is located at 4 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, in the basement...
TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL
The Municipal Officers of the Town of South Bristol will meet at the Town Office on December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of holding a public hearing on and enacting appendices to the following ordinance:. “General Assistance Ordinance”. The public will be given an opportunity to be...
Damariscotta Concludes Public Hearing for 102-Bed Nursing Facility
The Damariscotta Planning Board concluded a two-part public hearing concerning a proposed 102-bed nursing care facility on Piper Mill Road on Monday, Dec. 5 and must now make a decision on the application within 30 days. Members of the public expressed concerns over the size of the facility, its location...
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. Nov. 17, Susan Doray, 38, Wiscasset, warrant arrest. Nov. 23, James Ezzell, 41, Wiscasset, warrant arrest.
Alexander W. Coombs
Alexander W. Coombs, 99, of Bremen, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2022. Sandy was predeceased by his wife, Lucy; his daughter, Cyndi Pepper; and his son, Doug. He is survived by his brother, Garth; his daughters, Sharon, Linda, and Trish; his daughter-in-law, Jean; his grandchildren, Matt, Nikki, Travis, Taylor, Lauren, James, and Alex; and four great-grandchildren.
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:. Nov. 28, Nathan Brewer, Nobleboro, operating under the influence, Main Street. Nov. 29, Karen Pinkham, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault. Summonses. Nov. 28, Alyssa Leconte, Gorham, failure to maintain control of motor vehicle. Other activity. Nov. 28:...
Frustrated Residents End Whitefield Select Board Meeting
The Whitefield Select Board abruptly ended its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting with items still on the agenda after residents voiced their frustration at the board’s rejection of a citizens’ petition. The petition, signed by 334 registered voters, sought to place a public easement on Wear Pond Road and...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Nov. 24, Taylor Alley, 27, Dresden, domestic violence assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden. Nov. 30, Tyler A. Davis,...
Former Contestant of ‘The Voice’ Shines at Nobleboro Venue
Cara Brindisi, a former contestant on the NBC vocal competition series “The Voice,” sang her heart out in a performance for a leg of her The Snow Globe Tour at Wanderwood in Nobleboro on Saturday, Dec. 3. Brindisi and her band performed a beautifully eclectic set list including...
