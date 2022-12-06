ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunker Hill, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/10 – Rosemary Q. Myers

Rosemary Q. Myers, age 93, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:42 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Q. Myers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Myers’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/10 – Joyce K. Sample

Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/11 – Max Lee Ehrat

Max Lee Ehrat, 63, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 17, 1959, the son of Marvin and Belva (Henry) Ehrat in Vandalia. He married Kathy Hansen on September 8, 2012, in Vernon and she survives in Vernon.
VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/09 – Grace Elizabeth Orrill

Grace Elizabeth Orrill, 90, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Centralia Fireside Nursing Home. She was born August 26, 1932, in Petersburg, Nebraska, the daughter of George Henry Chana and Mary Louise (Baldridge) Chana. She married Stanley “Pete” Orrill on February 6, 1954, in Centralia and he preceded her in death.
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford

A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
HARTFORD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/14 – Leander Wooten

Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Leander was born on November 11, 1943, in Centreville, IL the son of Lee Wooten and Ethel (McCoy) Wooten. He is survived by three first cousins, Bernadette May...
CENTRALIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County. Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific. Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly...
PACIFIC, MO
WCIA

Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
KMOV

Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy