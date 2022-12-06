Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Rosemary Q. Myers
Rosemary Q. Myers, age 93, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:42 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rosemary Q. Myers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where friends may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mrs. Myers’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/10 – Joyce K. Sample
Joyce K. Sample, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with her family at her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/11 – Max Lee Ehrat
Max Lee Ehrat, 63, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born on May 17, 1959, the son of Marvin and Belva (Henry) Ehrat in Vandalia. He married Kathy Hansen on September 8, 2012, in Vernon and she survives in Vernon.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/09 – Grace Elizabeth Orrill
Grace Elizabeth Orrill, 90, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Centralia Fireside Nursing Home. She was born August 26, 1932, in Petersburg, Nebraska, the daughter of George Henry Chana and Mary Louise (Baldridge) Chana. She married Stanley “Pete” Orrill on February 6, 1954, in Centralia and he preceded her in death.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Leander was born on November 11, 1943, in Centreville, IL the son of Lee Wooten and Ethel (McCoy) Wooten. He is survived by three first cousins, Bernadette May...
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County. Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific. Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly...
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KMOV
Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
