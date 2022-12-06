ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who’s elected to leave the program, we’ve listed each player below, with all the latest details.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, took, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
NORMAN, OK
live5news.com

Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Williams signs with South Carolina State University

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Gamecocks Place Four on Coaches’ All-SEC Squads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Dec. 6, 2022) – The University of South Carolina was represented by four players on the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, announced by the Southeastern Conference office today. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and punter Kai Kroeger earned spots on the Coaches’ All-SEC first-team unit, while offensive lineman...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Transferpalooza ‘22: Carolina transfer tracker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 transfer portal officially opened Monday, December 5 and was flooded with athletes looking to make a change in their current college football situation. While South Carolina benefited greatly from the portal last year, every year has a give and a take. Here is...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

USC’s Cardoso Named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior center Kamilla Cardoso earned the first SEC Player of the Week award of her career, the league office announced today. Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ top scorer and second-best rebounder of the week, hitting her Gamecock career-high points in both South Carolina victories.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks DB enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina defensive back Tyrese Ross has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports Chris Hummer. The Gamecocks defensive back played in 13 games in two seasons as a Gamecock. Ross transferred to South Carolina after playing for three years at Washington State. In his two seasons as a Gamecock, Ross tallied nine tackles with a 0.5 tackle for a loss.
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Early betting lines for Gamecocks versus Fighting Irish

South Carolina turned in a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and will look to continue its momentum as it heads to Jacksonville to face off against Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gamecocks (8-4) capped the regular season with two top 10 wins...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pence visiting Blythewood for book signing tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Vice President Mike Pence is making stops in South Carolina today. The Vice President is in South Carolina as part of the book tour for his New York Times bestselling book “So Help Me God.”. Pence will be in Blythewood to take part in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

