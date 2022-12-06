Read full article on original website
'The whole world is watching' | Texas Sunset Advisory Commission reviews the State's electricity regulator
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 660 days have passed since the February 2021 deadly winter storm. Millions of people lost power and hundreds died. The impact continues. The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission heard testimony this week about ways to improve the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The PUC regulates power in the state.
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – In a letter last week and in a committee meeting Monday, Texas lawmakers from both the House and Senate have asked the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s electricity market, to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it.
Gov. Greg Abbott directs state agencies to ban TikTok on government devices
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure. In letters to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and state agency leaders,...
Gov. Abbott to appoint State Sen. Jane Nelson as next Texas Secretary of State
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott intends to appoint State Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) as the next Texas Secretary of State. On Monday, current Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Abbott had appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct. 21, 2021. He began serving one week later.
Warnock projected winner after Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff | Election highlights
ATLANTA — For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. And on Tuesday night, Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of the race. The hugely...
Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. There are more than $152.3...
