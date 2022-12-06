ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott directs state agencies to ban TikTok on government devices

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure. In letters to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and state agency leaders,...
Gov. Abbott to appoint State Sen. Jane Nelson as next Texas Secretary of State

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott intends to appoint State Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) as the next Texas Secretary of State. On Monday, current Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Abbott had appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct. 21, 2021. He began serving one week later.
Georgetown resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Someone in Georgetown is a $1 million richer from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. That person bought a Power 200X ticket at the H-E-B #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd in Georgetown. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. There are more than $152.3...
