AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott intends to appoint State Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) as the next Texas Secretary of State. On Monday, current Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Abbott had appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct. 21, 2021. He began serving one week later.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO