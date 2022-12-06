ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France

 2 days ago

The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France.

The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23.

The Nice Lawn Tennis Club will be the site for the event through 2027.

The Hopman Cup was last staged in 2019 at Perth, Australia, its home since it was founded in 1989.

Each matchup between nations will include one women’s singles match, one men’s singles match and one mixed doubles match. Six teams will participate in 2023 and 2024, with the field expanding to eight in 2025.

