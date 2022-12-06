Keke Palmer Pregnant: Know More About The 'Saturday Night Live' Host's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer announced she's pregnant in her opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend. As only little details are known about her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, after making their romance Instagram official in 2021, here's everything fans need to know about the soon-to-be dad.

Palmer was excited when she announced her pregnancy, exclaiming that she would be a mom.

Calling their kid a "True Jackson, VP," who is Darius, and how do they meet?

Who is Darius Jackson?

Jackson also goes by the name Darius Daulton, and he works in the fitness and entertainment industries. His fitness bio reveals that he grew up playing different sports and went to Fresno State University on a football scholarship.