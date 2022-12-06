Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Mid-Prairie In Iowa City for River Valley Tri
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team takes the next step on the River Valley Conference schedule Thursday night when they travel to Iowa City Regina for a River Valley Conference triangular against Monticello and the home Regals. The Hawks were last in duel action a week ago when they beat Dyersville-Beckman but fell to Tipton and West Branch in an RVC quad at Tipton. The Hawks were led by senior Owen Trimpe at 170lbs who scored points in each of the three duals. Mid-Prairie was in tournament action over the weekend at New London where they finished as team runners-up with Mose Yoder at 120lbs and Landry Gingerich at 145 winning titles. Trimpe’s 6-0 record at 170 leads the Hawks overall with sophomore Mason Howe at 132 and senior Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both with five wins each.
SK Wrestling Gets Wins Amid Dropping Three Duals
Sigourney-Keota wrestling was on the wrong side of a trio of duals Tuesday night, falling 44-27 to PCM, losing 42-34 to Pella and getting knocked off 35-34 by Pleasantville. There were still some strong individual performances for the Cobras. Senior Austin Grosh was perfect on the night with three pins at 120 pounds, as was Jake Moore at 160. Senior Jack Clarahan won a 9-0 major decision in the middle of a pair of pins at 170 lbs, while junior Reid Molyneux won an 11-4 decision before pinning his last two opponents at 152. Sophomore Reanah Utterback got a pin at 113, as did senior Dan Mclaughlin at 138. Sophomore Brady Clark winning a 14-5 major decision at 132 rounded out the scoring for Sigourney-Keota, which will next wrestle Saturday at Mount Vernon.
Hawks Host Regals Thursday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball team continues their busy early season with a game against rival Iowa City Regina Thursday night in Wellman. Mid-Prairie stands at 2-3 on the year and 1-2 in league play following a 55-50 loss in Wellman to West Liberty Tuesday, despite an 11 point night from Amara Jones. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 51, shooting 33% from the floor, 31% from downtown and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 steals and 15 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Jones at 13 points, six assists and four steals per game. Landry Pacha is also in double figures at 10 points per night with a team best six boards per game.
Washington Wrestles to Another Pair of Dual Victories
It was another strong night in duals competition for Washington Demon wrestling yesterday evening as part of a quadrangular at Center Point of Urbana. Despite falling to Anamosa 41-24, Washington would defeat Center Point 48-30 and knocked off Central of Elkader 42-13. Demon freshman Caden Greiner continued his outstanding debut...
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Win In Marquee Super Conference Hoops
A crucial early-season Super Conference showdown resulted in a pair of thrilling games, as Winfield-Mount Union hosted WACO Tuesday night. The WMU girls led by a single point at the end of the first quarter before WACO traded places to lead by the same margin at halftime. But the Wolves’ defense came through in the second half, holding the Warriors to only 12 total points and coming back for a 46-39 victory.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
Hawkeyes ride huge third quarter to Cy-Hawk win
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Whatever Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said at halftime, it worked. No. 16 Iowa rallied from a 5-point deficit to beat No. 10 ISU 70-57 Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has now defeated its in-state rival six out of the last seven years. This content...
Mid-Prairie Meets West Liberty Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the West Liberty Comets Tuesday in Wellman for a River Valley Conference basketball doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 2-2 on the year after a 58-48 loss to Northeast on the road Saturday. For the year, the Hawks are scoring 55 points per game and giving up 50, shooting 33% from the floor, 30% from three and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals and 16 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 14 points, five assists and four steals per game. Callie Huber and Landry Pacha lead the Hawks on the glass with six boards per night.
Demon Hoops Looks for Happy First Home Games on KCII
Washington Demon basketball finally gets to play at home tonight when both teams host Pella in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. In the girls’ game, Washington is seeking to do something they haven’t done in 13 years: start a season 3-0. Both Demon wins, including a 62-32 victory at Fairfield last time out, have been by at least 30 points. Freshman Leighton Messinger has been a blooming star with a team-high 27 points in her first two career games. Fellow freshman Adalyn Long has also scored double-figure points in both of her debut games, making two of five total players to score at least 10 points in a game for Washington. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started playing great basketball.
Demons Sweep Team Titles, Bullseye Championships at Home Meet Saturday; Hawks Led by Mueller’s 3D Title
The Washington Demon and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams started the year Saturday at the Washington bullseye and 3D tournaments. Washington won the high school bullseye team title with a score of 3286, North Scott was second at 3195. The Demons also swept the individual high school bullseye titles with senior Jonathan Moore firing a 283 that included 16 tens for the boys championship. Freshman Lily Brown went 280 with 13 tens to win the girls championship. Other Washington top 10 boys performers included Curtis Stender third, Cash Pepper fourth, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Jace Sanders ninth and Landon Messer 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up, Avery Marner fourth and Hayden Janecek fifth. The Demons won the 3D shoot over Mid-Prairie 1607 to 1550. Senior Curtis Stender won the individual boys title with a 286 that included 16 tens. Senior Allison Rees had the top Washington girls score, finishing as runner-up with a 266 that included 10 tens. Other Washington top 10’s included boys archers Jace Sanders runner-up, Jonathan Moore third, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Cash Pepper ninth and Tyler Alderton 10th. For the Washington girls Lily Brown was fourth, Hayden Janecek fifth, Avery Marner seventh, and Kamryn Williams eighth.
Sigourney Boys Win in Split of Hoops Two-Step
The Sigourney Savages split a basketball home doubleheader Tuesday night against English Valleys. In the girls’ game, Sigourney trailed 11-10 after one quarter and was down three at halftime. The Savages would be down nine going into the final quarter before losing 42-35. Junior Carly Goodwin put up a game-high 16 points, and senior Rain Barthelman added nine points, three assists and three steals, but it wasn’t enough get Sigourney a third straight win. The Savages instead fall to 2-3.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHAD STARLING
On today’s program, we’re talking with Fairfield artist, Chad Starling, about his plans to paint a mural on an underpass in Fairfield.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
Ravens Swept Saturday at Bellevue Marquette
It was a tough day Saturday for the Hillcrest Academy Raven basketball teams at Bellevue Marquette. Hillcrest fell in both ends of a non-conference doubleheader. The Raven girls were beaten 66-10. Marquette was on top 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-6 at the break. The second half saw more of the same with the Ravens on the wrong end of a 22-2 run in the third quarter and outscored 31-4 in total after half. The loss drops Hillcrest to 0-4 on the year and Bellevue Marquette stays unbeaten at 3-0.
Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will look to defend their home court Thursday against the #20 Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat. The contest between Iowa and the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Sigourney & Keota Holiday Music Concerts Today
Family and community members in Sigourney and Keota have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances when both schools put on their respective concerts today. Sigourney Junior/Senior High School is the site of the first concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The junior high band and choir kick things off, performing three songs each. They are followed by the high school band and choir. Performances will take place in the gym and are under the direction of K-12 vocal music teacher, Bethany Fehr.
