Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
KYTV
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday morning, a fiery crash shut down I-44 near Springfield. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 70 west of Springfield. The collision involved one tractor-trailer and a dump truck. MoDOT crews reopened the interstate around noon.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
ksgf.com
Rain, Minor Flooding Possible Starting Tonight
(KTTS News) — One to three inches of rain could fall across the Ozarks, from Wednesday night into Thursday. The National Weather Service says most of the rain will fall along and south of I-44, with the heaviest amounts between Anderson and Branson. Some isolated minor flooding will be...
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick. It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help. They say their complaints are being ignored. “I’m paying $700 a...
KYTV
AAA customers in the Ozarks say wait times are long; towing companies say they’re not being paid fairly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your car is stuck on the side of the road, it can be harrowing to wait several hours for a tow truck. Three weeks ago, Cathy Lewis went out to her car, and it wouldn’t start. “Being a long-time AAA member, I took out...
ksgf.com
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with in 2022. Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.
kttn.com
Man from California indicted for transporting 165 pounds of methamphetamine into Missouri
A Cucamonga, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after a state trooper found 165 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rafael Solis, 30, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Solis on Nov. 30, 2022, which charged him with the same offense.
KYTV
Authorities make several DWI arrests, pull over 80 in weekend saturation patrol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol partnered to conduct a six-hour saturation patrol in the Springfield area over the weekend. With a focus on impaired drivers. According to a press release, 80 vehicles were stopped by officers after using an MSHP helicopter...
UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child
UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
Man arrested in Greene County after 165 pounds of meth discovered in his car
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 29, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man and discovered 165 pounds of meth in his vehicle. Around 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, a Nissan Armada with California plates was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-44 near the 82-mile marker in Greene County, according […]
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
KYTV
City of Republic, Mo., notifies residents about rising water and sewage rates
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Republic, you will soon pay more for water and sewer. Residents will soon receive a letter notifying them of what the change looks like. City leaders say the hike will pay for upgrades to its sewer system to comply with the federal Clean Water Act. Deputy City Administrator Andrew Nelson says it has to be done by April 2025.
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
