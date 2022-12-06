Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Meryle R. Aylesworth
Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Trafford on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Edith Hummel Shope. She was a 1948 graduate of Trafford High School. Meryle worked...
explore venango
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Cindy was born on November 17, 1949, in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling. Cindy was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School. She...
explore venango
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville. Sherry...
explore venango
Helen E. Hale
Helen E. Hale, age 92, of Route 28 N Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on March 4, 1930 in Franklin, PA; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and M. Mildred Best McCall. On July 22, 1954...
explore venango
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
explore venango
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
explore venango
Coral E. Fox
Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born June 6, 1934 in North Tonawanda, NY, a beloved daughter of the late: Cecil and Frances Gallagher Stahlman. Coral was a 1952 graduate of...
explore venango
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
explore venango
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
explore venango
Dorothy A. Brewer
Dorothy A. Brewer, 83, of Roosevelt St., Brookville PA, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Cook) Wright in the town of Coolspring, PA, and on December 18, 1976, she married the love of her life Richard “Doc” Brewer, who survives.
explore venango
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
explore venango
Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
explore venango
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
explore venango
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
explore venango
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
explore venango
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
explore venango
The Search Continues for Shippenville Borough Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Amid online speculation as to her whereabouts, Clarion-based State Police are still looking for Aianna Serenity Taylor. The 17-year-old was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Taylor Dawn Dolmovich, the missing...
explore venango
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
Comments / 0