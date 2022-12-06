Dorothy A. Brewer, 83, of Roosevelt St., Brookville PA, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Cook) Wright in the town of Coolspring, PA, and on December 18, 1976, she married the love of her life Richard “Doc” Brewer, who survives.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO