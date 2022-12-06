ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

James Madison at Virginia odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlXTr_0jZ29Imu00

The James Madison Dukes (7-2) and the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (7-0) meet Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the James Madison vs. Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Dukes are coming off a 97-80 win over Eastern Kentucky last time out Friday, covering as 14-point favorites, and have now covered 3 in a row and 6 of 7 games overall. As an underdog of 10.5 or more points, however, JMU is just 1-1 ATS.

The Cavaliers picked up a 62-57 win at home against Florida State in their conference opener Saturday, but Virginia has failed to cover each of the past 3 games overall. The Under is 3-1 in the past 4 games overall, too.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

James Madison at Virginia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): James Madison +11.5 (-120) | Virginia -11.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 133.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

James Madison at Virginia picks and predictions

Prediction

Virginia 72, James Madison 65

There was no moneyline available at the time of publishing.

JAMES MADISON +11.5 (-120) leads the nation with 93.3 PPG on offense, hitting 52.7% from the field to rank 2nd in the country. This is a team that has hit 42.2% from downtown too, good for 7th overall.

The Dukes will be a tremendous test for the sturdy defense of Virginia, which allows just 59.0 PPG to rank 25th. It will be interesting to see if the Hoos can slow down the Dukes. When James Madison played at North Carolina, the offense was held to just 64 points, and you can expect similar production here.

OVER 133.5 (-110) is the lean here, but go very, very lightly.

The James Madison offense has been impressive, but in its only real trust test at North Carolina, it withered. Expect Virginia to keep them down, too. But don’t discount the Hoos from being able to run with the Dukes, as UVA has hit 3-pointers at a 42.3% clip, good for 4th in the country.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona vs. Indiana, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Arizona Wildcats will meet the Indiana Hoosiers in college basketball action on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Arizona is coming off an 81-68 win over Cal to improve to 7-1 on the season, while Indiana knocked off Nebraska 81-65 while picking up their eighth win of the season. Both of these teams are high scoring and we should be in for a treat when they take the floor tonight.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freeze making late push for four-star quarterback

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Hugh Freeze is making an 11th-hour push to land one of the nation’s best quarterbacks for the 2023 cycle. According to a report by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Freeze paid a visit to Music City on Wednesday in an effort to sway Marcel Reed, the nation’s No. 24 quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class, from his commitment to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte makes commitment

Five-star linebacker recruit Jadon Perlotte has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Perlotte committed to Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State. Perlotte, who grew up as a Georgia fan, is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the class of 2025. Perlotte really respects Georgia’s ability to produce NFL draft picks at the linebacker position.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 4-star DL Tennessee commit

The Early Signing Period is rapidly approaching and Auburn’s coaching staff is looking to add several talented players. The latest target is Tyree Weathersby who the Tigers offered on Thursday. The four-star defensive lineman is committed to. and will be a tough flip. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder has been committed...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final PFF Grades: Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks

The Big Ten season has come to a close. Michigan won the Big Ten for the second straight season after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship last Saturday. Teams that were expected to be good this season — Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State — all had down years and didn’t live up to expectations. While teams like Illinois and Purdue exceeded expectations.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy