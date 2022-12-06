Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Cindy was born on November 17, 1949, in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling. Cindy was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School. She...
explore venango
Meryle R. Aylesworth
Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Trafford on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Edith Hummel Shope. She was a 1948 graduate of Trafford High School. Meryle worked...
explore venango
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
explore venango
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville. Sherry...
explore venango
Dorothy A. Brewer
Dorothy A. Brewer, 83, of Roosevelt St., Brookville PA, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Cook) Wright in the town of Coolspring, PA, and on December 18, 1976, she married the love of her life Richard “Doc” Brewer, who survives.
explore venango
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
explore venango
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
explore venango
Helen E. Hale
Helen E. Hale, age 92, of Route 28 N Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on March 4, 1930 in Franklin, PA; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and M. Mildred Best McCall. On July 22, 1954...
explore venango
Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80. Born January 13, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Thelma (Weaver) Smith of Smith’s General Store in Nineveh. She...
explore venango
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
explore venango
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
explore venango
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
explore venango
Coral E. Fox
Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born June 6, 1934 in North Tonawanda, NY, a beloved daughter of the late: Cecil and Frances Gallagher Stahlman. Coral was a 1952 graduate of...
explore venango
Donna (Hoover) Carl
Donna (Hoover) Carl, from Atlantic, PA, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, at the age of 72, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, PA. Donna was born on August 2, 1950, in Brookville, PA. She graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and went to the Spencer Hospital...
explore venango
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
explore venango
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
explore venango
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
explore venango
Venango County to Receive $600,000 Housing Rehab Grant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Venango County will receive a $600,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Statewide, Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the HOME Program to support affordable housing in 16 counties. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe,...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Meredith’s Footwear Announces Winners of ‘Worn-Out Boot’ Contest
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Meredith’s Footwear announced winners of the “Worn-Out Boot” Contest during their One Year Anniversary last weekend. Jeff Lepley won first place winning the $250.00 prize with his pair of camo boots. Adam Groner received $100.00 for second place, followed by Kyle Schmader in third place with $50.00.
explore venango
District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
Comments / 0