First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) travel to meet the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Sunday for a Week 14 matchup. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Buccaneers escaped on Monday night against the division rival New Orleans Saints 17-16, failing to cover as 3.5-point favorites. QB Tom Brady tossed 2 TD strikes in the final 3 minutes to erase a 16-3 deficit. Brady’s TD to RB Rachaan White with :03 left in regulation was the gamewinner.

The 49ers picked up a 33-17 win as 5-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins in a battle of playoff contenders, but the victory came with a huge price. QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a fractured foot, and is done for the season. Rookie QB Brock Purdy took the reins of the offense and saved the day. He is expected to start, with QBs Jacob Eason and Josh Johnson as the backups.

Buccaneers at 49ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 8:11 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | 49ers -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers +3.5 (-112) | 49ers -3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 37.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Buccaneers 6-6 | 49ers 8-4
  • ATS: Buccaneers 3-8-1 | 49ers 7-5
  • O/U: Buccaneers 2-10 | 49ers 5-7

Buccaneers at 49ers head-to-head

The 49ers won the most recent meeting between these teams in Tampa on Sept. 8, 2019, a game which featured Garoppolo under center for San Francisco, and QB Jameis Winston (now with the Saints) starting for Tampa Bay. In addition, all 3 49ers RBs are elsewhere, and both RBs for the Bucs are also with other organizations.

Since 2016, Tampa Bay is 2-1 SU/ATS in 3 meetings, with the Under cashed in each of the previous 2 in the series.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter.

