PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates have filed to become the new mayor of Pekin, but recent developments could mean one of them is eliminated before the ballots even open. Public policy states every candidate running in a local race needs to file the proper paperwork and get it notarized before becoming an official candidate on the ballot. Those filings can then be pulled, reviewed, challenged by anyone. In this instance, objections were raised that parts of Cloyd’s paperwork weren’t completely filled in. She tells us she asked a staffer at the Tazewell County Clerk’s office if all the petition fields were needed for submission, and was told they were not.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO