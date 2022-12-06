Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Clerk’s office assistant condemns ‘threatening’ email from Normal council member
NORMAL (25 News Now) - An employee of the Normal Clerk’s office takes to the town council meeting Monday night fighting back tears as she condemns an email from a council member she calls threatening. The email from council member Stan Nord was sent last Tuesday, November 29th, following...
wglt.org
Bloomington seeks increase in property tax levies for city, library
Bloomington leaders are proposing increases to both the city and Bloomington Public Library property tax levies that would bring $22.3 million citywide, and nearly $6.2 million for the library district. In both cases, the city expects the property tax rates to remain flat. The council votes to adopt each Dec....
kttn.com
Chillicothe’s Mayor looking to fill open position on Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works
The Chillicothe mayor is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works. Qualifications include being a resident of Chillicothe for at least two years preceding the appointment. An ordinance says no more than two members of the board of public works should belong to the same political party, and its administration should be non-partisan.
wglt.org
Attorney says petitions for non-elective offices in Normal cannot be certified for the 2023 election
Outside legal counsel retained by the Town of Normal in recent weeks said three petitions of candidacy filed for nonexistent or appointed offices within the municipality cannot legally be certified for the 2023 election. Normal officials retained Chicago-based Michael Kasper of Kasper and Nottage to review petitions filed by residents...
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayoral candidate faces removal from ballot
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates have filed to become the new mayor of Pekin, but recent developments could mean one of them is eliminated before the ballots even open. Public policy states every candidate running in a local race needs to file the proper paperwork and get it notarized before becoming an official candidate on the ballot. Those filings can then be pulled, reviewed, challenged by anyone. In this instance, objections were raised that parts of Cloyd’s paperwork weren’t completely filled in. She tells us she asked a staffer at the Tazewell County Clerk’s office if all the petition fields were needed for submission, and was told they were not.
wcbu.org
Cloyd pledges to fight challenges to her Pekin mayoral candidacy
Pekin City Council member Becky Cloyd says she's not backing down from her mayoral campaign in the face of a pair of petition challenges aimed at keeping her name off the ballot. Cloyd, who is joined in the race for the mayor's office by fellow council member Dave Nutter and...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
wglt.org
State will hold informational session for 120 laid-off Reditus Labs employees
One hundred and twenty Reditus Laboratories employees are losing their jobs. That's according to data provided by the company to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Layoffs are effective starting Jan. 3. The state will provide an informational session for laid-off Reditus workers on Dec. 13. The company's...
wglt.org
Developers propose luxury townhouses in 477-unit project in north Normal
Fairlawn Capital of Champaign, the real estate firm that built the Wintergreen subdivision in Normal and recently won approval for the nearby Weldon Reserve subdivision, now wants to build a luxury multifamily housing complex near Towanda Avenue and Interstate 55 in north Normal. Jason Barickman, who retiring from the state...
wglt.org
WGLT wins Report for America grant to expand mental health coverage
WGLT is proud to announce we have been selected as a Report for America host newsroom partner. The station competed against hundreds of worthy newsroom applicants across the country and is one of fewer than 30 funded projects following a highly selective process. WGLT is the only Illinois newsroom outside of Chicago to receive a Report for America grant.
FireRescue1
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
illinoisstate.edu
Asset manager: College of Business prepared State Farm CFO Jon Farney ’93
Jon Farney ’93 first walked into State Farm’s corporate headquarters nearly 30 years ago, an eager 22-year-old intern wanting to make a positive impression and maybe even land a full-time job with Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer. “I did the internship at State Farm in January and February my...
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
25newsnow.com
Blighted Peoria school buildings will get demolished starting in January
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two blighted school buildings will come down at the beginning of January at a cost of nearly $3 million. The buildings in question are the old Harrison School and old McKinley School, both located in South Peoria. Harrison School was built in 1901 but has sat largely vacant since Peoria Public Schools moved into a new building across the street.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
fordcountychronicle.com
With Mark Doran retired, Chad Johnson steps in as Ford County’s sheriff
PAXTON — Before handing over the keys to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office to his replacement as sheriff last week, Mark Doran said he was confident he would be leaving the job in good hands. Sixteen years after first being elected Ford County’s sheriff, the Gibson City resident...
25newsnow.com
Rivian signs wind energy deal to power factory in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian Automotive plans to buy wind-produced energy from a Virgina-based firm to power the electric vehicle plant in Normal. The agreement is for Apex Clean Energy to sell Rivian 50 megawatts of electricity from Apex’s proposed Goose Creek wind farm in Piatt County. Apex is attempting to secure local permits for the wind farm, which is slated to start producing energy in 2024.
wglt.org
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy pleads guilty to DUI charges
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Samedy, 36, reached a plea agreement stemming from his May arrest during a traffic stop in Bloomington. Court records show Samedy pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Four...
