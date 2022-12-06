The Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Lone Tree Lions in a Southeast Iowa Superconference hoops doubleheader Tuesday in Kalona. The Lady Lions scored a road league win 41-24. Defenses controlled the first eight minutes with the Ravens on top 9-4 after the first period. Lone Tree made their move in the second quarter, outscoring the Ravens 23-7, on the strength of five three point goals, to take a 27-16 advantage into half. Defenses dug back in after intermission with Lone Tree holding the lead down the stretch, beating the Ravens 14-8 over the game’s final 16 minutes. After the contest, Lady Lion head coach Ryan Shelman spoke with KCII Sports about his team’s big second quarter and his standout performances. “We’re scrappy, we move, we have long arms, we teach to get tips and that’s what leads to our steals, especially with how we play defense. I thought Vivian Zaruba did a great job getting a lot of fingers on balls. Riley Krueger, Avery Lisk, Finley Jacque, they just were in really good position. Our post players did a nice job keeping the ball out of the interior. I think our whole team stands out. We had an active bench tonight. That makes me really proud as a coach. I thought our girls did a good job of having fun, playing the game together. Jacque, Zaruba, Alyson Ford, Rylie Shield, Avery Lisk, Riley Krueger all hit big shots for us. I thought we had a great game all the way around.”

KALONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO