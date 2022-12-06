ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in LA area

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed in SoCal freeway crash

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for critically missing Los Angeles woman

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Los Angeles. Leticia Casillas, 35, was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. while walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police. Casillas’ family and friends have not heard from her since that day and police are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LASD Searching For Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Stevenson Ranch woman. The missing person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc is a 20-year-old Hispanic woman who was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in the city of Stevenson Ranch, on Wednesday, Dec.7, 2022 at 12:12 ...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman is killed in crash

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Driver Arrested After Crashing Car Into LCF House

First published in the Dec. 1 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Cañada Flintridge house, authorities said. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. Wanderson. de Oliveira of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID LA man found shot to death in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa

A motorist died Monday in an apparent shooting and crash into a parked vehicle in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AZUSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy