Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in LA area
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
2urbangirls.com
One killed in SoCal freeway crash
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway.
spectrumnews1.com
1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
Authorities search for critically missing Los Angeles woman
Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Los Angeles. Leticia Casillas, 35, was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. while walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police. Casillas’ family and friends have not heard from her since that day and police are […]
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
Investigation Underway in Shooting Death of Male Juvenile in Azusa
Azusa, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a male juvenile Tuesday afternoon. Initially, the Azusa Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim at approximately 3:26 p.m., Dec. 6, on the 600 block...
Arson Investigators Respond to Destructive Restaurant Blaze
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department Arson team is investigating a fire that destroyed a restaurant overnight in the city of Baldwin Park. LACoFD and Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a fire at a restaurant on the 13800 block of East Los Angeles...
Head-on collision captured on video on Highway 18 in San Bernardino
A violent head-on collision that injured at least two people was captured on dashcam video Tuesday night. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 18 between upper and lower Old Waterman Canyon Road. Dashcam video from a driver apparently headed down the mountain captured the crash on the other side of the roadway […]
LASD Searching For Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Stevenson Ranch woman. The missing person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc is a 20-year-old Hispanic woman who was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in the city of Stevenson Ranch, on Wednesday, Dec.7, 2022 at 12:12 ...
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman is killed in crash
An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
outlooknewspapers.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car Into LCF House
First published in the Dec. 1 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Cañada Flintridge house, authorities said. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. Wanderson. de Oliveira of...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID LA man found shot to death in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival,...
Morning shooting on State St. leaves one man dead
A man who was fatally shot Friday morning on State St. near Sheridan St. has been identified as 43-year-old Boyle Heights resident David Andrew Torralba. Police said the shooting took place at around 9:50 am on Dec.2. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the victim was on foot on the 800...
One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa
A motorist died Monday in an apparent shooting and crash into a parked vehicle in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Comments / 2