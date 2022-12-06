Read full article on original website
Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'
TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
Spice Girl Mel B The Latest Star To Pile On James Corden And She Got Really Specific About Why
Months after James Corden's brouhaha with a restaurateur, he's now being called out by Mel B of the Spice Girls.
Beyoncé Nearly Had to Change Heels While Headlining Glastonbury Because the Stage Was So Wet
Even mega-stars, like Beyoncé, experiences snafus during music festivals like Glastonbury. Luckily, she worked out it.
Behind the Group Name and the Spice Names of the Spice Girls
Life may have moved on from the 1990s, but born from that era was a sensation that has defied time and trends. The Spice Girls, the British dance-pop quintet that spreads girl power and the importance of femmeships wherever they go, are still just as iconic today as they were 30 years ago.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Bebe Rexha Teases Her Cleavage In Plunging Red Dress At The AMAs
Bebe Rexha exuded confidence when she arrived at the AMAs wearing a red number. The body positivity advocate attracted attention during the event with her monochrome outfit choice. Less than 30 minutes into the crowded awards presentation, the singer, like many others, walked the stage and sang her viral single with David Guetta, I'm Good (Blue).
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
All ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Rumors Decoded — Len Goodman’s Replacement, Tyra Banks Fired, ‘DWTS’ Returns to ABC?
Ever since Dancing With the Stars season 31 concluded, there has been tons of rumors about the upcoming season. These rumors include Len Goodman’s replacement, Tyra Banks leaving the show, and DWTS‘s decision to stay on Disney+. Buckle up for this whirlwind of rumored changes. Len Goodman’s Potential...
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin
Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a ‘Difficult Time’ With the Harry Styles Breakup
Breakups are hard for everyone. According to a source that spoke with People, Olivia Wilde is having a “difficult time” following her split from Harry Styles. Earlier in November it was reported that Wilde and Styles were “taking a break” after dating for about two years. The pair met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in October 2020 and were linked romantically by January 2021. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source originally told People of the split. “They’re still very close friends.”
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Spark Dating Rumors
Minka Kelly, 42, and Dan Reynolds, 35, have tongues wagging after they were spotted together in L.A. The Imagine Dragons singer and the “Euphoria” actress enjoyed a whopping five-hour dinner together at Café Stella, People magazine reports. Dan and Minka were also spotted outside in an SUV,...
Harry and Meghan - live: Conflicting reports if ‘royal family was asked to comment’ for Netflix documentary
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company. The Duke...
Backstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 With Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Youre
iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...
Will Ferrell plays signature cowbell at his son’s first live show
Will Ferrell played his signature cowbell at his son Magnus’ first live show. As Rolling Stone reports, Magnus and his band opened for Psychedelic Furs at a recent charity event in aid of Cancer For College. The organisation was founded by Will’s former roommate Craig Pollard, and “provides need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors”.
