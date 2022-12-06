Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
Semiconductor Manufacturers Don't Need More Subsidies. They Need Less Government.
President Joe Biden will visit the site of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon to tout what the White House sees as proof that it is solving global worries about high-tech supply chains with expensive subsidies and new industrial policy. In reality, however, semiconductor manufacturers don't...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Android Headlines
TSMC will invest $40 billion in building a second chip plant to meet US demand
As reported by AZCentral, President Biden joined the founder of TSMC to announce the opening of the company’s second chip plant in Arizona, raising its investment in the state to $40 billion. The President cited the massive complex as a sign that “American manufacturing is back, folks.”. With...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
teslarati.com
ABF lands in Arizona for its first LFP Gigafactory in the U.S.
American Battery Factory (ABF) announced today that it would build its first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Gigafactory cell production site in Tuscon, Arizona, with a total annual capacity of 3 GWh. As EVs begin to become more mainstream in the United States, more cells and cell chemistries must become available...
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Tariffs are not the biggest threat to U.S. module supply
Solar assets are underperforming by 8%, kWh Analytics reports The 2022 Solar Generation Index report showed a continued trend of solar asset performance falling below estimates. Renewable Properties acquires 40 MW community solar portfolio in Maine This latest acquisition from NextGrid brings Renewable Properties’ Maine portfolio to over 42 MW...
defensenews.com
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
Jalopnik
Everyone Wants to Build U.S. Battery Plants Now
Hyundai and BMW have joined a wave of overseas automakers looking to beef up their battery manufacturing here in the U.S., China’s car industry is making waves in Russia as other companies pull out, and Mercedes has opened its first EV-only dealership. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
SpaceNews.com
China is considering expanding its Tiangong space station
HELSINKI — China is already considering adding modules to its recently-completed Tiangong space station complex, according to a senior space official. China recently completed construction of its three-module, T-shaped Tiangong space station and conducted its first crew handover, seeing the Shenzhou-14 mission astronauts welcome aboard three new astronauts from Shenzhou-15.
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
