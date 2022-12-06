ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

POLITICO

Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry

President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023

On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
teslarati.com

ABF lands in Arizona for its first LFP Gigafactory in the U.S.

American Battery Factory (ABF) announced today that it would build its first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Gigafactory cell production site in Tuscon, Arizona, with a total annual capacity of 3 GWh. As EVs begin to become more mainstream in the United States, more cells and cell chemistries must become available...
Benzinga

Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs

BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
industrytoday.com

Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company

German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Tariffs are not the biggest threat to U.S. module supply

Solar assets are underperforming by 8%, kWh Analytics reports The 2022 Solar Generation Index report showed a continued trend of solar asset performance falling below estimates. Renewable Properties acquires 40 MW community solar portfolio in Maine This latest acquisition from NextGrid brings Renewable Properties’ Maine portfolio to over 42 MW...
defensenews.com

US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
Jalopnik

Everyone Wants to Build U.S. Battery Plants Now

Hyundai and BMW have joined a wave of overseas automakers looking to beef up their battery manufacturing here in the U.S., China’s car industry is making waves in Russia as other companies pull out, and Mercedes has opened its first EV-only dealership. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
SpaceNews.com

China is considering expanding its Tiangong space station

HELSINKI — China is already considering adding modules to its recently-completed Tiangong space station complex, according to a senior space official. China recently completed construction of its three-module, T-shaped Tiangong space station and conducted its first crew handover, seeing the Shenzhou-14 mission astronauts welcome aboard three new astronauts from Shenzhou-15.

