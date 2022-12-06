Read full article on original website
Elle
Megan Fox Wears See-Through Black Dress On Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly
Engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party together. The 36-year-old actress was wearing a fishnet dress covered in subtle sparkles, that revealed her black panties and bandeau bra underneath. The overlay had long sleeves and a single shoulder strap design, with a thigh-high slit in the skirt.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross
Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
Aubrey Plaza Stuns In A Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights For The 'LA Times'—How Is She Real?!
Aubrey Plaza showed off her chic, classic style and long, toned legs while posing for the LA Times this week, and captivated fans in the process. For the shoot, the White Lotus star, 38, rocked a v-neck, long-sleeved black top, a black-and-white houndstooth knitted mini skirt, sheer black tights and black heels with cute, shiny buckle detailing.
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
Hypebae
Halsey Is Unrecognizable With Siren-Copper Hair
Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bejeweled Dress & Satin Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar made a regal entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Wolf Pack” star posed in a romantic black velvet dress from Oscar de la Renta. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Gellar’s bodycon ensemble featured a midi length with a curved neckline and dramatic leg-of-mutton long sleeves. Giving her ensemble a formal finish were geometric rows of embroidered teardrop-shaped crystals, creating a bejeweled effect. Glimmering drop earrings and rings finished Gellar’s ensemble, as well...
Rosario Dawson Bundles Up in Wool Coat & Booties for ‘Impact Dick Gregory’ Screening
Rosario Dawson layered up as she attended the special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Dec. 7. The “Men In Black II” actress wore a black fitted turtleneck which she paired with a dark gray wool coat that featured black buttons. She added black tights to the look and accessorized with diamond hoops and a black fedora. Dawson kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style opting for a minimal makeup look with a bare lip. To complete her look, the actress slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia
For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter. Arriving as part of the French brand’s 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp’s bestselling styles — the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit — are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.
Chrishell Stause Shimmers in Sequined See-Through LaQuan Smith Dress & Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Chrishell Stause glistened in golden and neutral hues on the red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Selling Sunset” star, who is in the running for the Choice Reality Star of the Year Award, arrived in a semi-sheer LaQuan Smith dress from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Engulfed in gems from top to bottom, the dress had ruched detailing along its turtleneck silhouette and slinky sleeve cuffs. Given the looks see-through aesthetic, she paired the dress with a nude spaghetti-strapped leotard. The opulent theme continued with her seemingly ombre-glazed manicure and tassel drop earrings....
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
