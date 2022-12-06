Read full article on original website
Hawks Host Regals Thursday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball team continues their busy early season with a game against rival Iowa City Regina Thursday night in Wellman. Mid-Prairie stands at 2-3 on the year and 1-2 in league play following a 55-50 loss in Wellman to West Liberty Tuesday, despite an 11 point night from Amara Jones. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 51, shooting 33% from the floor, 31% from downtown and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 steals and 15 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Jones at 13 points, six assists and four steals per game. Landry Pacha is also in double figures at 10 points per night with a team best six boards per game.
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Win In Marquee Super Conference Hoops
A crucial early-season Super Conference showdown resulted in a pair of thrilling games, as Winfield-Mount Union hosted WACO Tuesday night. The WMU girls led by a single point at the end of the first quarter before WACO traded places to lead by the same margin at halftime. But the Wolves’ defense came through in the second half, holding the Warriors to only 12 total points and coming back for a 46-39 victory.
Ravens Swept Saturday at Bellevue Marquette
It was a tough day Saturday for the Hillcrest Academy Raven basketball teams at Bellevue Marquette. Hillcrest fell in both ends of a non-conference doubleheader. The Raven girls were beaten 66-10. Marquette was on top 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-6 at the break. The second half saw more of the same with the Ravens on the wrong end of a 22-2 run in the third quarter and outscored 31-4 in total after half. The loss drops Hillcrest to 0-4 on the year and Bellevue Marquette stays unbeaten at 3-0.
Mid-Prairie In Iowa City for River Valley Tri
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team takes the next step on the River Valley Conference schedule Thursday night when they travel to Iowa City Regina for a River Valley Conference triangular against Monticello and the home Regals. The Hawks were last in duel action a week ago when they beat Dyersville-Beckman but fell to Tipton and West Branch in an RVC quad at Tipton. The Hawks were led by senior Owen Trimpe at 170lbs who scored points in each of the three duals. Mid-Prairie was in tournament action over the weekend at New London where they finished as team runners-up with Mose Yoder at 120lbs and Landry Gingerich at 145 winning titles. Trimpe’s 6-0 record at 170 leads the Hawks overall with sophomore Mason Howe at 132 and senior Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both with five wins each.
Sigourney Boys Win in Split of Hoops Two-Step
The Sigourney Savages split a basketball home doubleheader Tuesday night against English Valleys. In the girls’ game, Sigourney trailed 11-10 after one quarter and was down three at halftime. The Savages would be down nine going into the final quarter before losing 42-35. Junior Carly Goodwin put up a game-high 16 points, and senior Rain Barthelman added nine points, three assists and three steals, but it wasn’t enough get Sigourney a third straight win. The Savages instead fall to 2-3.
Demon Hoops Looks for Happy First Home Games on KCII
Washington Demon basketball finally gets to play at home tonight when both teams host Pella in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. In the girls’ game, Washington is seeking to do something they haven’t done in 13 years: start a season 3-0. Both Demon wins, including a 62-32 victory at Fairfield last time out, have been by at least 30 points. Freshman Leighton Messinger has been a blooming star with a team-high 27 points in her first two career games. Fellow freshman Adalyn Long has also scored double-figure points in both of her debut games, making two of five total players to score at least 10 points in a game for Washington. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started playing great basketball.
SK Wrestling Gets Wins Amid Dropping Three Duals
Sigourney-Keota wrestling was on the wrong side of a trio of duals Tuesday night, falling 44-27 to PCM, losing 42-34 to Pella and getting knocked off 35-34 by Pleasantville. There were still some strong individual performances for the Cobras. Senior Austin Grosh was perfect on the night with three pins at 120 pounds, as was Jake Moore at 160. Senior Jack Clarahan won a 9-0 major decision in the middle of a pair of pins at 170 lbs, while junior Reid Molyneux won an 11-4 decision before pinning his last two opponents at 152. Sophomore Reanah Utterback got a pin at 113, as did senior Dan Mclaughlin at 138. Sophomore Brady Clark winning a 14-5 major decision at 132 rounded out the scoring for Sigourney-Keota, which will next wrestle Saturday at Mount Vernon.
Mid-Prairie Meets West Liberty Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the West Liberty Comets Tuesday in Wellman for a River Valley Conference basketball doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 2-2 on the year after a 58-48 loss to Northeast on the road Saturday. For the year, the Hawks are scoring 55 points per game and giving up 50, shooting 33% from the floor, 30% from three and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals and 16 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 14 points, five assists and four steals per game. Callie Huber and Landry Pacha lead the Hawks on the glass with six boards per night.
WACO, Lone Tree Stand Tall at New London Wrestling Tourney
Both the WACO Warriors and Lone Tree Lions had strong showings at the Jeremy Fulk Wrestling Classic Saturday in New London. WACO had all 10 of their grapplers medal, and, while Lone Tree finished sixth in the team standings, all three of their wrestlers – sophomore Clemmons Swaink at 120 pounds, sophomore Brady Magruder at 152 and senior Christian Baltazar at 182 – finished third place in their respective weight classes.
Washington Wrestles to Another Pair of Dual Victories
It was another strong night in duals competition for Washington Demon wrestling yesterday evening as part of a quadrangular at Center Point of Urbana. Despite falling to Anamosa 41-24, Washington would defeat Center Point 48-30 and knocked off Central of Elkader 42-13. Demon freshman Caden Greiner continued his outstanding debut...
Demons Sweep Team Titles, Bullseye Championships at Home Meet Saturday; Hawks Led by Mueller’s 3D Title
The Washington Demon and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams started the year Saturday at the Washington bullseye and 3D tournaments. Washington won the high school bullseye team title with a score of 3286, North Scott was second at 3195. The Demons also swept the individual high school bullseye titles with senior Jonathan Moore firing a 283 that included 16 tens for the boys championship. Freshman Lily Brown went 280 with 13 tens to win the girls championship. Other Washington top 10 boys performers included Curtis Stender third, Cash Pepper fourth, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Jace Sanders ninth and Landon Messer 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up, Avery Marner fourth and Hayden Janecek fifth. The Demons won the 3D shoot over Mid-Prairie 1607 to 1550. Senior Curtis Stender won the individual boys title with a 286 that included 16 tens. Senior Allison Rees had the top Washington girls score, finishing as runner-up with a 266 that included 10 tens. Other Washington top 10’s included boys archers Jace Sanders runner-up, Jonathan Moore third, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Cash Pepper ninth and Tyler Alderton 10th. For the Washington girls Lily Brown was fourth, Hayden Janecek fifth, Avery Marner seventh, and Kamryn Williams eighth.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHAD STARLING
On today’s program, we’re talking with Fairfield artist, Chad Starling, about his plans to paint a mural on an underpass in Fairfield.
Sigourney & Keota Holiday Music Concerts Today
Family and community members in Sigourney and Keota have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances when both schools put on their respective concerts today. Sigourney Junior/Senior High School is the site of the first concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The junior high band and choir kick things off, performing three songs each. They are followed by the high school band and choir. Performances will take place in the gym and are under the direction of K-12 vocal music teacher, Bethany Fehr.
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
Washington High School Band Holiday Concert December 8th
The Washington High School Band will be performing a Holiday Concert Matinee for the Washington Elementary Schools on Thursday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Washington High School Auditorium. Later that evening is the Washington High School Holiday Concert. The concert will feature the high school concert band with a special performance by the Stewart 2nd graders performing holiday and holiday-related music. There will be skits and costumed performers, as well as action and antics during the pieces. The show runs just over an hour long. Show time is 7:00 PM in the Washington Performing Arts Center. Tickets are general admission, $5 per seat, and available at the door. School activity passes will also get you in to see the performance.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mike Zahs
On today’s program, we are talking with Mike Zahs about his Nativity Scenes on display at Hills Bank.
City of West Chester Boil Order Lifted
The boil order for the City of West Chester due to a water main break has been lifted. Stay up to date with all of your local news with KCII Radio.
Washington County Hospitals and Clinics Awarded
Washington County Hospital and Clinics were awarded the American Association of University Women 2022 Education Award this month. WCHC values education and provides educational opportunities through multiple initiatives. Through partnerships with various colleges, universities, and high schools, WCHC works to train the next generation of healthcare providers and leaders. Additionally, WCHC offers staff and providers, as well as patients and their families, a broad array of education opportunities.
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
