ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

CSPD arrests suspect in connection to November homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the arrest of a suspect who was wanted in connection with a November 26 homicide. According to CSPD, 33-year-old Neil Montoya Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 1. On Saturday, Nov. 26, officers...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police looking for suspect near Harrison High School

Colorado AG pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Colorado attorney general pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Updated: 2 hours ago. WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
them.us

Court Documents Say Alleged Club Q Shooter Wanted to Be the “Next Mass Killer”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, had plans to become “the next mass killer,” according to recently unsealed law enforcement documents. In June 2021, Aldrich (whose legal representation says uses uses they/them pronouns) locked themself in their mother’s home during an hours-long standoff with police, in which they were armed with “guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb. The standoff brought SWAT teams and a bomb squad to the scene, and resulted in the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes before Aldrich ultimately surrendered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police presence near Harrison High School not related to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Thursday morning that there is a large police presence near Harrison High School. CSPD said their presence in the area is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. It is not related to the school. There is no threat to the school.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2nd teen arrested in 'shootout' with Aurora officers

AURORA, Colo. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with last week’s shootout with Aurora police officers in a shopping center parking lot. The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver with the help of the Denver Police Department.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person. Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YAHOO!

'Next mass killer': Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Anderson Lee Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka, ominously warning frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become "the next mass killer." "You guys...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy