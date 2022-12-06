Read full article on original website
KRDO
CSPD arrests suspect in connection to November homicide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the arrest of a suspect who was wanted in connection with a November 26 homicide. According to CSPD, 33-year-old Neil Montoya Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 1. On Saturday, Nov. 26, officers...
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
KKTV
WATCH: Police looking for suspect near Harrison High School
Colorado AG pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Colorado attorney general pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Updated: 2 hours ago. WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado...
Unsealed court document gives new details in Club Q shooting
An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter's arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.
$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
them.us
Court Documents Say Alleged Club Q Shooter Wanted to Be the “Next Mass Killer”
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, had plans to become “the next mass killer,” according to recently unsealed law enforcement documents. In June 2021, Aldrich (whose legal representation says uses uses they/them pronouns) locked themself in their mother’s home during an hours-long standoff with police, in which they were armed with “guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb. The standoff brought SWAT teams and a bomb squad to the scene, and resulted in the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes before Aldrich ultimately surrendered.
KRDO
Police presence near Harrison High School not related to school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Thursday morning that there is a large police presence near Harrison High School. CSPD said their presence in the area is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. It is not related to the school. There is no threat to the school.
2nd teen arrested in 'shootout' with Aurora officers
AURORA, Colo. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with last week’s shootout with Aurora police officers in a shopping center parking lot. The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver with the help of the Denver Police Department.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI isn’t sharing a lot of details with the public about activity that was carried out in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several 11 News viewers reached out after they noticed the federal law enforcement agency in an area near London Lane...
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
KKTV
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person. Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022.Photo byHeather Willard. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.
KKTV
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
KKTV
11 News exclusive: Colorado Springs mom sentenced for murdering her kids could get conviction overturned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado mom sentenced for killing her children in a house fire for insurance money could be set free. That’s if the murder conviction gets tossed out. You may remember that fire on Undimmed Circle in Colorado Springs back in March of 2003 that...
Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
Suspected Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooter Has Been Charged With 305 Counts Including Murder And Hate Crimes
Five people were killed in a November shooting at Club Q.
YAHOO!
'Next mass killer': Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Anderson Lee Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka, ominously warning frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become "the next mass killer." "You guys...
KRDO
Colorado Springs couple robbed at gunpoint, money and Christmas presents for children taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a Colorado Springs couple at gunpoint, taking Christmas presents meant for their children. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. to...
