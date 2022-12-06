Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
cartercountytimes.com
Drug search warrant executed
In a multi-county investigation with a federal partner, the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Grayson Police Department, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit, obtained and executed a search warrant in Grayson, KY. The Carter County Attorney and the Carter County Commonwealth’s Attorney also...
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Xenia man faces 43 years in prison for drug trafficking
38-year-old Adam Norris II was found guilty by a jury of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession in Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 7.
West Virginia woman who allegedly flushed drugs down toilet pleads guilty to possession
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for possessing drugs she allegedly clogged a bathroom toilet with while trying to get rid of. According to court records, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, picked up fentanyl on April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, and planned to sell it in the Parkersburg […]
Columbus man sentenced 6-to-9 years for vehicular homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced six to nine years for aggravated vehicular homicide for a fatal crash that took place in the west side of Columbus, said a release by the office of Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. On March 20, 2020, Jhuante Burton, 37, was driving westbound on West […]
Record-Herald
Possible arson under investigation
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a possible arson that occurred Sunday night at an unoccupied house on Flint Drive. At approximately 8:44 p.m. Sunday, the Washington Police Department responded with the Washington Court House Fire Department to 519 Flint Drive for a reported structure fire. Once they arrived, officers reportedly found the back of the house engulfed in flames.
Victim in North Linden homicide shot multiples times, autopsy shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old victim from a North Linden homicide in September was shot multiple times, an autopsy report shows. Lance Thompson, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, left arm and right forearm, according to the Franklin County Forensic Science Center. Police say they found Thompson inside a […]
Ohio teenager arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: Sentencing date set for George Wagner IV
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A date has been set for the sentencing of George Wagner IV, who was found guilty last month of participating in the murder of eight people in April of 2016. Wagner, who was found guilty on 22 counts on November 30, including eight counts of...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
cwcolumbus.com
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
