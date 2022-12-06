Demons, Hawks and Warriors Wrestle at Williamsburg; Cline and Wagler Lead Mid-Prairie and WACO With Titles, Langstraat and Sulentich Pace Demons as Runners-up

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. For the first time in five years, the Whalers won their season opener. Damarius Roberts led the way with 13 points while Javion Lloyd and Dezmond Brunskill had 12 points apiece. Tyler Mills added 10 points while Joseph Anderson had seven. “The team played hard and every active player on the team played valuable minutes,” said New Bedford head coach Matt Hill. The Whalers (1-0) host Dennis-Yarmouth at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO