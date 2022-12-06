Demons, Hawks and Warriors Wrestle at Williamsburg; Cline and Wagler Lead Mid-Prairie and WACO With Titles, Langstraat and Sulentich Pace Demons as Runners-up

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa's best wrestlers: Meet the state's top 120-pounders
By Dana Becker Feature photo of Carroll's Cael Nelson courtesy of Tiger Vision Over the next few weeks we will be taking a look at Iowa’s top wrestlers by weight class. Today, we examine the best 120-pounders. These lists are primarily based on where the wrestlers competed last season, ...
Roland-Story sports round-up: Norsemen off to 2-0 start in boys basketball
The Roland-Story boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start as the Norsemen begin their quest for a third-straight Heart of Iowa Conference title and their second trip state in a row. Roland-Story hammered Gilbert by 53-36 score Dec. 1 at Story City. The following night the Norsemen traveled...
SBLive Iowa Power 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 1)
By Dana Becker The wrestling season opened with the first big weekend of action statewide, with teams jockeying for position at some of the biggest tournaments around. Many of these early pre-holiday events bring in programs from outside of Iowa, but one can still get a good ...
Union playoff run ends with loss to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final
MECHANICSBURG – Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but didn’t get there enough. The offense created four red-zone chances Thursday and crossed the goal line only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire that ended the Scotties’ Cinderella story in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.
Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (12-5-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA BOYS SCORES West Monona – 63, Siouxland Christian – 51 Sioux Central – 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49 South Central Calhoun – 67, Manson-NW Webster – 55 Boyden-Hull – 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42 Estherville-Lincoln Central – 54, North Union – 36 IOWA GIRLS SCORES Cherokee – 60, Ridge View – […]
Three Big Northern girls basketball teams ranked in top 10 in Class 2A. Which one is best?
Which Rockford-area basketball team has the best chance to win state this year?. Well, according to sportswriters around the state it is the Stillman Valley’s girls team. Or their arch rival five miles away in Byron. The initial Associated Press boys and girls basketball polls came out Wednesday. Stillman...
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Dec. 8
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. For the first time in five years, the Whalers won their season opener. Damarius Roberts led the way with 13 points while Javion Lloyd and Dezmond Brunskill had 12 points apiece. Tyler Mills added 10 points while Joseph Anderson had seven. “The team played hard and every active player on the team played valuable minutes,” said New Bedford head coach Matt Hill. The Whalers (1-0) host Dennis-Yarmouth at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
