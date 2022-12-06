ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Azalea Festival to host its inaugural Jingle on the Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival will be hosting its inaugural “Jingle on the Beach” in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, December 10. The family-friendly event will be held in Wrightsville Beach Park. There will be arts, crafts and performances. Plus the 2021 Queen Azalea, the Azalea Festival Princess, and the former Miss North Carolina will be on hand to meet and greet visitors.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘A step in the right direction:’ Wilmington LGBTQ community reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect interracial and same-sex marriage on Thursday by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The passage of the act means all states must recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. NC Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for in the bill. All North Carolina democrats in congress voted in support of the bill as well, and all NC republicans in congress voted against the bill.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington remembers Pearl Harbor at Hannah Block USO Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the Pearl Harbor events today was held at the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center…. Many guests’ speakers were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Saffo, to remember those events that happened 81 years ago. A presentation today even included many facts...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.  Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
uncw.edu

Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023

UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local non-profit looks to bring music to kids this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many are often inspired and driven by music, but a new type of music movement is underway in Wilmington. Charlie Smith is trying to share his passion with young musicians through his non-profit, Play it Forward Wilmington. “I’ve been playing almost 20 years just for...
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy