WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect interracial and same-sex marriage on Thursday by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The passage of the act means all states must recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. NC Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for in the bill. All North Carolina democrats in congress voted in support of the bill as well, and all NC republicans in congress voted against the bill.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO