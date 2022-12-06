Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
WECT
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances. “Well back in January,...
WECT
Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Choral Society is presenting the Songs of the Season concert at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Per the organizers, the choral society will perform with a featured guest chorus from Cape Fear Academy under director...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Azalea Festival to host its inaugural Jingle on the Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival will be hosting its inaugural “Jingle on the Beach” in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, December 10. The family-friendly event will be held in Wrightsville Beach Park. There will be arts, crafts and performances. Plus the 2021 Queen Azalea, the Azalea Festival Princess, and the former Miss North Carolina will be on hand to meet and greet visitors.
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘A step in the right direction:’ Wilmington LGBTQ community reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect interracial and same-sex marriage on Thursday by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The passage of the act means all states must recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. NC Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for in the bill. All North Carolina democrats in congress voted in support of the bill as well, and all NC republicans in congress voted against the bill.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington remembers Pearl Harbor at Hannah Block USO Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the Pearl Harbor events today was held at the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center…. Many guests’ speakers were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Saffo, to remember those events that happened 81 years ago. A presentation today even included many facts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
ABC presents record $430k check
A check in a whopping amount of $430,828 was presented to City of Clinton leaders from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. The entire lo
uncw.edu
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit looks to bring music to kids this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many are often inspired and driven by music, but a new type of music movement is underway in Wilmington. Charlie Smith is trying to share his passion with young musicians through his non-profit, Play it Forward Wilmington. “I’ve been playing almost 20 years just for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
