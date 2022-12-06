Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ creative team in damage control mode ahead of season 3, but the fandom remains as furious as ever
Has any major TV show managed to kill enthusiasm among its audience quicker than The Witcher? All it took was a solitary casting switcheroo for the masses to seemingly lose any and all interest they had in continuing to embrace Netflix’s ongoing adventures on on the Continent, which could spell bad news when there’s an entire shared universe in the works.
epicstream.com
When Will Dandadan Get an Anime? Rumors and Predictions
Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan is a mystery manga series that quickly became a fan-favorite in the manga community. Given its popularity, will Dandadan get an anime adaptation? Here is everything we know so far about the Dandadan anime. Table of contents. What Is the Plot of Dandadan?. Dandadan is an...
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Teases That Revenge Will Be On Lord Corlys' Mind In Season 2
As anyone who watched the ending of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 can guess, Westeros is on the cusp of war. After Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'arcy) sent Luke (Elliot Grihault), her secondborn, on a diplomatic visit to Storm's End, the young boy engaged in an aerial battle with the sociopathic Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), only to wind up in the gaping jaws of Aemond's dragon. Naturally, the events sent Rhaenyra into an immediate fury that suggested imminent revenge. Enter: The Dance of the Dragons, the dramatic centerpiece of the series' source material, "Fire & Blood."
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Fans Are Roasting The Rock's Awfully Defensive Tweet About The Hierarchy Of Box Office Returns For Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful movie stars on the planet, and therefore not a man you'd expect to see on the back foot. However, after "Black Adam's" apparent failure at the box office despite a healthy-seeming $400 million haul, he seems to have changed his past promises about the DCEU's changing hierarchy of power to a pocket calculator.
How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene
When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.
Does The Stone Family Name In Manifest Mean More Than You Think?
A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
Akira Toriyama's Sand Land May Be Getting an Anime
Akira Toriyama is one of the most famous creators in anime, and you only have to look at their work to see why. Decades ago, the artist made a name for themselves with Dr. Slump before Son Goku came to life. As the creator of Dragon Ball, Toriyama has billions of fans, and they have shown up to support the artist time and again. So now, all eyes are on the creator now that a throwback series of theirs is back in the headlines.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Puppets Cost More Than Your Car
This past year has seen a host of Disney adaptations and, in one confusing instance, two about the same character. Tom Hanks starred as Geppetto in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio," a light-hearted film that remains close to its animated counterpart. However, Guillermo del Toro's adaptation is a drastically different experience. In a similar vein to the dark fairy tales from Hans Christian Andersen, del Toro stays true to his horror and gothic roots. The director behind "Pan's Labyrinth" is known for telling dark childhood stories, and his "Pinocchio" film fits the bill. Set in Italy during the Second World War, the story is told entirely through stop-motion.
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Big Role In Titanic Over A Screen Test
There are two things you always need to remember about James Cameron. He loves water, and he does not suffer fools. Those are just the rules for one of the most successful movie directors of all time, for who (to quote a profanity-fuelled animated sitcom) there's no budget too steep and no sea too deep. Both legendary elements merged in perfect synchronicity regarding the world-dominating romance, "Titanic." The Oscar-gobbling event of 1997 starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack. The couple found love, but also tragedy, as Jack perished amid the ship's wreckage.
Criminal Minds Star AJ Cook Always Get Asked About The Definition Of Unsub
Even if you've only ever seen one episode of "Criminal Minds," it's likely you've heard the term "unsub," short for "unidentified subject." As David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and his team try to piece together the lives of their perps, they are constantly throwing out unsub, so much so that it's a trademark of the show — even in the Paramount+ sequel series, "Criminal Minds: Evolution."
Cate Blanchett Loved The Hot Dog Fingers Tribute In Everything Everywhere All At Once
As awards season chatter ramps up, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh have emerged as two frontrunners for the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Despite Yeoh's status as a veteran performer and a resume that includes martial arts thrillers, James Bond films, and epic dramas, recognition for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" would be her first Oscar nomination. A win would make her the first Asian woman to receive the award.
