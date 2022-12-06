ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pasadenanow.com

Geragos’ Company Purchases Pasadena Magazine

Pasadena magazine has been purchased by a media company founded by local attorney Mark Geragos along with Los Angeles and Orange Coast magazines, the purchasers announced Monday. Los Angeles-based Engine Vision Media announced it will immediately take over operations, retain all the existing staff including the publisher and editors and...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Business Council’s 52nd Architectural Awards honor design projects that create meaningful, inclusive spaces

The Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge, the Audrey Irmas Pavilion at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and Destination Crenshaw take home top honors; renowned LA Architect Mia Lehrer honored with Legacy Award. LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Business Council today announced the winners of its 52nd Architectural Awards, celebrating ambitious public...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank

CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year

Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

