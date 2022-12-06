Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Geragos’ Company Purchases Pasadena Magazine
Pasadena magazine has been purchased by a media company founded by local attorney Mark Geragos along with Los Angeles and Orange Coast magazines, the purchasers announced Monday. Los Angeles-based Engine Vision Media announced it will immediately take over operations, retain all the existing staff including the publisher and editors and...
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
LA Business Council’s 52nd Architectural Awards honor design projects that create meaningful, inclusive spaces
The Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge, the Audrey Irmas Pavilion at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and Destination Crenshaw take home top honors; renowned LA Architect Mia Lehrer honored with Legacy Award. LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Business Council today announced the winners of its 52nd Architectural Awards, celebrating ambitious public...
CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank
CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
nomadlawyer.org
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
foxla.com
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team
Those on the team include labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former California Governor Gray Davis.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
AdWeek
KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year
Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
San Diego Travel Agent Charged with Embezzling Funds for Canceled School Trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Colette Martin, 52, is accused of spending the funds on personal expenses rather than refunding her parents...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
