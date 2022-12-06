Read full article on original website
TOTW: Central Noble Girls Basketball
Central Noble girls basketball remains unbeaten a month into the season, including a 4-0 record in NECC play.
High school basketball: Breayah Jefferson scores 20 as Rogers girls win
Breayah Jefferson scored 20 points as host Rogers topped Scott 64-32 in a City League girls basketball contest Wednesday. Ni’Rah Clark had 19 points and Mylah Williams had 17 points for Rogers (2-1, 2-0 City). Jade Latson posted 11 points for Scott. START 76, WAITE 8
Coldwater boys basketball kicks off new season with rivalry win over Sturgis; JV and Freshman Cardinals also take wins
COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal boys basketball team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a solid win over long time rival Sturgis Tuesday night, winning by the score of 45-33. Coldwater used a huge first quarter advantage, outscoring Sturgis 17-4 in the opening stanza, to pull away early in the contest. Coldwater held off the scrappy Trojans who took advantages in the second and fourth quarters however it would ultimately be the Cardinals holding on for the victory.
Union playoff run ends with loss to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final
MECHANICSBURG – Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but didn’t get there enough. The offense created four red-zone chances Thursday and crossed the goal line only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire that ended the Scotties’ Cinderella story in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.
marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale girls basketball rips Newman Catholic
AUBURNDALE – Auburndale held Wausau Newman Catholic to just 10 points in the first half and cruised to a 61-37 victory in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night at Auburndale High School. The Eagles rolled out to a 32-10 lead by halftime and was able...
High School Sports: Tussey Mountain Defeats Southern Fulton
Tussey Mountain defeated Southern Fulton 41-37 Tuesday night. The Indians battled hard, but came up short at the end. Sandra Stotler had 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals. Emma Wilson had 8 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Kamryn Pittman had 9 points and 4 rebounds. Rylea Lynch had 8 points and 3 rebounds. Andrea Elder had 4 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Ashlyn McQuait had 2 points.
