COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal boys basketball team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a solid win over long time rival Sturgis Tuesday night, winning by the score of 45-33. Coldwater used a huge first quarter advantage, outscoring Sturgis 17-4 in the opening stanza, to pull away early in the contest. Coldwater held off the scrappy Trojans who took advantages in the second and fourth quarters however it would ultimately be the Cardinals holding on for the victory.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO