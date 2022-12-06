ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapello, IA

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater boys basketball kicks off new season with rivalry win over Sturgis; JV and Freshman Cardinals also take wins

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal boys basketball team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a solid win over long time rival Sturgis Tuesday night, winning by the score of 45-33. Coldwater used a huge first quarter advantage, outscoring Sturgis 17-4 in the opening stanza, to pull away early in the contest. Coldwater held off the scrappy Trojans who took advantages in the second and fourth quarters however it would ultimately be the Cardinals holding on for the victory.
COLDWATER, MI
marshfieldareasports.com

Auburndale girls basketball rips Newman Catholic

AUBURNDALE – Auburndale held Wausau Newman Catholic to just 10 points in the first half and cruised to a 61-37 victory in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night at Auburndale High School. The Eagles rolled out to a 32-10 lead by halftime and was able...
AUBURNDALE, WI
Franklin County Free Press

High School Sports: Tussey Mountain Defeats Southern Fulton

Tussey Mountain defeated Southern Fulton 41-37 Tuesday night. The Indians battled hard, but came up short at the end. Sandra Stotler had 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals. Emma Wilson had 8 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Kamryn Pittman had 9 points and 4 rebounds. Rylea Lynch had 8 points and 3 rebounds. Andrea Elder had 4 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Ashlyn McQuait had 2 points.
WARFORDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy