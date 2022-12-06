NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A former state lawmaker from Maddock has died. Arlo Schmidt passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91 at his home in Northwood. Schmidt, a U.S Army veteran, served in the North Dakota House from 1995 until 2010 where he was well known for his floor speeches during his time in the legislature. Schmidt is also in the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.

