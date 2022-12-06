ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

VIDEO: Men shoot at each other at point-blank range in front of Brooklyn apartment

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two men shot at each other at point-blank range in front of a Brooklyn apartment building, missing their targets or anyone else in the area, video released Tuesday shows.

The NYPD is searching for the two suspects in the Nov. 14 shooting in front of 420 Watkins St. in Brownsville.

Video appears to show one of the suspects trying to keep the other suspect from entering the building by holding the door closed with a third man.

The first suspect then pushes his way outside and fires at the second suspect, who is also wielding a gun. Police said the second suspect also fired his weapon, but it’s not visible in the surveillance camera video.

Video shows a man outside the building with a gun in his hand as he confronts the second suspect, who is also armed. Photo credit NYPD

No one was struck by gunfire during the exchange, police said.

Police said the gunplay risked “grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people” nearby and that they’re searching for both men for attempted assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The two men missed each other and anyone else in the area, police said. Photo credit NYPD

Disco inferno
2d ago

wow!!!! I can't believe it! total disregard for innocent bystanders!!!, 🔐 them up and throw away the 🔑!!!! , nuff said, mandatory 15 years for anyone shooting gun illegally, without killing or injuring someone!!!, mandatory 10 years if caught with an illegal gun!!!

9
Gerald Gordon
2d ago

that dude that was in the door trying to get in the building seems unphased by the situation. But then again, you become desensitized to that type of situations when you grow up amongst it

6
El Warner
2d ago

idc if they kill each other. it's the lack of consideration for those who got nothing to do with it

10
 

