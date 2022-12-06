VIDEO: Men shoot at each other at point-blank range in front of Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two men shot at each other at point-blank range in front of a Brooklyn apartment building, missing their targets or anyone else in the area, video released Tuesday shows.

The NYPD is searching for the two suspects in the Nov. 14 shooting in front of 420 Watkins St. in Brownsville.

Video appears to show one of the suspects trying to keep the other suspect from entering the building by holding the door closed with a third man.

The first suspect then pushes his way outside and fires at the second suspect, who is also wielding a gun. Police said the second suspect also fired his weapon, but it’s not visible in the surveillance camera video.

Video shows a man outside the building with a gun in his hand as he confronts the second suspect, who is also armed. Photo credit NYPD

No one was struck by gunfire during the exchange, police said.

Police said the gunplay risked “grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people” nearby and that they’re searching for both men for attempted assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.