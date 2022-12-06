ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'80 For Brady' Cast Shares What It Was Like to Work With Tom Brady (Exclusive)

What happens when four Hollywood legends meet the GOAT of pro football? That's the question explored to hilarious end in 80 for Brady, the upcoming comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl and make it their mission to meet Tom Brady himself.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field Got Into A Shaving Cream Fight With Johnny Carson

What happens when two genius comedians meet and collaborate? Comedic genius. One earned a lifetime supply of awards, from three Primetime Emmy Awards to two Golden Globes, two Academy Awards, and even two British Film Awards. The other is a Television Academy Hall of Fame inductee, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and wrote the book on late night hosting. So, when 1979 saw Johnny Carson interview Sally Field, audiences were in for a unique treat – to say the very least.

