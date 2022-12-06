Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report
Photo credit Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area. It’s snowing as I write today. We received two inches of snow overnight and Wolf Creek Ski Area got four. November was pretty mild with not much moisture. On the bright side, it’s supposed to snow over the next several days. Wolf Creek is open for skiing, but could use a good dump. Currently, the Ski Area has 29 inches midway and 59 inches so far this season.
Durango Wine Experience Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now
The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado announces the launch of early bird ticket sales for next spring’s Durango Wine Experience. The shoulder-season event, which sold out in 2022, will be held April 28-29. Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships provide the Community Foundation with funding to bolster their mission-driven work supporting the nonprofit sector in Southwest Colorado.
SENIOR CENTER NEWS: Helping Seniors Enjoy the Holidays
The holidays can bring sadness to people of any age, especially if you’ve lost loved ones. They can be especially tough for our older family members. Here are a few suggestions to keep in mind to support seniors during the holiday season. Limited mobility: Many seniors cannot move around...
2nd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration Set for Dec. 17
The lights will be twinkling, the temperatures dropping, and the spirit of the holidays will fill the air…. It’s time to start planning to join us for the Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration on December 17. Capture the spirit of Christmas during a magical evening in downtown Pagosa Springs. Enjoy...
Actors, Director, Designer Arrive in Pagosa for Thingamajig’s Holiday Shows
PHOTO: Thingamajig Theatre Company professional actors (L-R) Trevor Brown, Jesse Kortus and Rosa Campbell are among the favorite alumni who arrived at the Durango Airport where they were welcomed and driven to the actor house in Pagosa Springs by ‘Friends of the Theatre’ members. Photo courtesy Carole Howard.
Community Choir Presents ‘Sing We Now of Christmas’ Concerts This Weekend
The Pagosa Springs Community Choir will present its annual free Christmas concerts, to be presented tomorrow, Friday, December 9 at 7pm; Saturday, December 10, at 7pm; and Sunday, December 11, at 4pm. Please join the Pagosa Springs Community Choir for these annual free Christmas concerts. As in years past, the...
