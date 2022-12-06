Read full article on original website
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Facebook Dating adds age verification tools to protect under 18s
Facebook’s dating platform is to introduce age verification tools to confirm that only adults are accessing the over-18 version of the app.Parent company Meta is to use age assurance technology from UK firm Yoti on Facebook Dating, which will ask users to upload an ID document or use Yoti’s facial age estimation technology, which analyses a selfie taken by the user.Yoti said the users will be asked to verify their age when Meta’s own age detection technology finds potential discrepancies in the age someone has provided and their suspected age.The system will initially roll out to users in the US,...
fintechfutures.com
Embedded finance fintech Arex sells Finnish arm to Svea Bank
Arex Markets, a fintech that offers embedded finance solutions to enable firms to provide credit products for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has sold its Finnish operations to Swedish payment and financing institution Svea Bank. Svea says the deal, the financial details of which are undisclosed, will “strengthen” its position...
Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience
Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
fintechfutures.com
Financial super-app Curve lands $1bn credit facility from Credit Suisse
Financial super-app Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Swiss banking group Credit Suisse as it looks to scale its lending business Curve Flex across the UK, EU and US. Curve Flex allows customers to split transactions made with Curve “at any merchant, using any card, anywhere in...
fintechfutures.com
Deutsche Bank partners Nvidia to advance the use of AI in financial services
Deutsche Bank has entered a multi-year innovation partnership with Nvidia to help accelerate and advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in financial services. Together, the two firms aim to combine their expertise to develop applications that will improve risk management, boost efficiency and enhance customer...
fintechfutures.com
Open banking fintech Plaid to cut 260 jobs
Open banking platform Plaid is laying off 260 employees as the firm adjusts to tougher macroeconomic conditions. In a message to employees across the US, UK and Europe, Plaid CEO Zach Perret says that during the Covid pandemic, a “dramatic increase” in fintech adoption led to a sharp increase in usage by existing customers, “substantial revenue acceleration” and a large number of new customer signups. As a result, the firm hired “aggressively” and invested in new products to meet demand.
fintechfutures.com
Investec taps Surecomp for its digital trade finance tech
Investment banking and wealth management firm Investec has tapped Surecomp for its automated end-to-end trade finance processing technology. Investec selected Surecomp’s Trade Finance-as-a-Service (TFaaS) offering to support its newly formed trade finance business, with the tech firm’s cloud-based DOKA-NG and RIVO solutions allowing the bank to execute trade finance requests from its customers across the world.
fintechfutures.com
Intuit snaps up credit building start-up SeedFi
Intuit is set to acquire San Francisco-based fintech start-up , which develops technology designed to help low or no-credit borrowers build credit while saving money, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see SeedFi become part of Intuit’s Credit Karma business. Credit Karma had already established a partnership with SeedFi...
fintechfutures.com
SME challenger bank Allica bags £100m Series C funding
Allica Bank, a UK-based challenger providing banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured £100 million in a Series C funding round led by TCV with participation from existing backers Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management. The bank previously raised £55 million in funding in June...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
fintechfutures.com
Hodge Bank taps LexisNexis to streamline customer onboarding
Cardiff-based lending and savings provider Hodge Bank has selected LexisNexis Risk Solutions and its RiskNarrative platform to automate customer onboarding and boost its anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud protection. LexisNexis says its solution will help Hodge Bank “onboard new customers faster and more efficiently, without compromising on risk”.
fintechfutures.com
Sunbit lands $250m debt facility to expand access to credit
In-store credit fintech Sunbit has closed a $250 million revolving debt facility from Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management. The new debt facility will diversify Sunbit’s financing sources and support the firm’s growth, enabling it to offer credit through both point of sale (POS) loans and its branded card. The company intends to leverage the debt facility to scale its nationwide merchant distribution network as it looks to support Americans with “fair and transparent” financing.
SSM Smart Square on Mobile phones
There are tons of different tools and portals that are appearing and this helps numerous businesses in keeping up with their records. Therefore, SMM or Smart Square is a software that is mainly used for staffing planning so that they can be at the top of the competition. Forecasted data is the main element within a business because most of the data they observe is always going to be forecasted. There are tons of ways how businesses can get along doing forecasted data. One thing that is the biggest downfall is that the forecast cannot be reliable.
Android Headlines
You can now start using Telegram without a SIM card
Telegram app has received a new update, and some new features along with it. The main addition to this Telegram has something to do with your SIM card, as it’s no longer necessary. You can now sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card. Needless to say,...
fintechfutures.com
Singapore’s Osome raises $25m in Series B funding
Osome, a financial admin platform for small businesses, has secured $25 million in a Series B funding round which saw participation from Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners and Winter Capital. Founded in 2018, Osome uses machine learning to help businesses automate accounting and tasks such as payroll and tax reporting. The...
