The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
It’s December, and the thermometer is dropping across the Northern Hemisphere, posing a familiar question for cyclists everywhere: Ride or hide?. It’s the seasonal quandary that rolls around each calendar. Do you stay inside or ride the trainer, or head out and brave the chilly temps and frozen appendages? This time of year, every cyclist must identify his or her personal threshold for venturing outside. For some, it’s that magical temperature separating knee from leg warmers. For others, the breaking point is when the snow piles high enough to block the front door. Below, our editors identify the conditions that separate indoor from outdoor cycling fun.
It would sound formidable to pack for a thru-hike of the Appalachian Path. In spite of everything, how will you actually carry all the things you want for six months in a backpack?. Imagine it or not, packing for the Appalachian Path actually isn’t that completely different than packing for...
It’s The Final Countdown
We had a restful first night in Georgia, however, it was back to the grind today. Another massive weather system is on track to impact the area with torrential rain and strong winds. Several tornadoes have touched down in other states as the cell moves east. As we’ve done throughout this journey, we got up early and were hiking during the twilight hours. We enjoyed a colorful sunrise from the trail.
