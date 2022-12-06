Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country

All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal

Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Veteran Iowa Player Announces He Will Be Transferring

Iowa is one of the many college football programs to lose a key player in this year's transfer portal. Hawkeyes defensive back Terry Roberts is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Roberts was a rotational player during his four-year career in Iowa City, finding most of his success on...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?

The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO'd By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Duke Basketball Game Tonight: Duke vs. Iowa Injuries, Odds, Prediction
The Duke basketball team battles Iowa in an anticipated neutral site showdown. The lights shine the brightest on the Duke basketball program and there are no bigger lights in the sport than those at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes...
Antisemitic messages found in Coralville neighborhood
The website Wishlisted.com released a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state. Man stabs someone after asking about cellphone in Dubuque. A man has been arrested after stabbing a victim in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. Iowa High School Athletic Association considers changes to football...
Commercial Pilot's Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
