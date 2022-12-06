Read full article on original website
Related
Hunters make progress on first day of deer season
Hunters had great weather for the opening day of buck season on Saturday. While some hunters prefer snow so deer are easier to spot and track, they were met with a bright and sunny day instead. We spoke with a 13-year-old hunter who got a seven-point buck, the first buck she’s ever gotten. She shared […]
Hunt the Late Deer Season and Live Better
“It is better to learn late than never.” Publilius Syrus. I guess I am late for a lot of things. For meetings and other events I am usually on time and I try to be early. When it comes to paying bills, going to the dentist, and other items which I probably didn’t want to do in the first place, I confess I am usually late. As far as article deadlines for newspapers and magazines you could ask some of my editors, but I would really prefer that you didn’t.
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs
That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
8-Year-Old Hunter’s First Deer Is An Alien-Looking Cactus Buck
An eight-year-old boy from North Georgia may have just had the harvest of a lifetime…. And when I say the harvest of a lifetime, I think he bagged an alien. Okay, okay, that’s a stretch, but this buck looks like it’s from Mars. According to Field & Stream,...
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
I’ve Never Hunted in My Life, But I Have A Deer Hunting Tip
I've never been hunting in my life. It's not because I have any sort of moral objection to hunting Growing up in West Virginia, the number one state for deer-car collisions, I would be the last person on earth to object to the annual thinning of the herd. There is...
Current Publishing
Opinion: Take your time, deer
Guess what’s almost here, people! Deer hunting season, the most magical time of the year, after Halloween, Christmas, spring break and summer, of course. That’s right, I’m staring down the barrel of two, maybe three, glorious weekends as a single lady, when my husband, Doo, frolics in the Indiana wilderness attempting to ensure we have meat for the winter, or something like that. No matter, with my kids also gone, I am looking forward to lazy mornings, empty sinks and a bathroom that won’t stink to high heaven.
lootpress.com
What’s so great about deer camp anyway?
Maybe you have heard, its been in all the papers. (For those that still read the paper) Deer season, meaning the rifle season for buck deer, is right around the corner. Now if you are like many readers looking at this crazy column having a second cup of coffee or slurping your Cheerios, deer season being a current event may not mean much to you. If you are one of the orange army that pursues the whitetail deer however, this time of year is IT. I mean Christmas, New Years, your birthday, and the last day of school all rolled into one. Deer hunters live for deer season and for many of them it also means going to deer camp.
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Mule Deer Hunt
BLESSED WITH an elk early in the year, I have been able to afford the luxury of passing up bucks, on the occasions that I am fortunate enough to see any, and it is halfway in my mind that I would like to wait until my younger brother B.J.—visiting from Texas—is with me, before possibly taking an animal. It certainly does not work that way—the hunter never does all of the choosing, and is never capable of determining in advance on which date, if any, an animal might be taken—but still, it’s in my mind that if it works out that way, it would be nice for B.J. to participate in a good backcountry hunt. In order to not yet kill the one mule deer allowed to me each year, I’ve been passing up shots, but with the season winding down, this makes me a little uneasy knowing that each little buck I see might very well be my last opportunity—only seven days left in the season, and then six, and then five.
Lancaster Farming
A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting
This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
Bow Hunter Gets ’10 Inches of Arrow’ Stuck in His Leg
It was a brisk September day, the sun shining down on the Spirit River valley, a popular destination for hunters all across Alberta, Canada, for the colossal bull moose and elk that wander the area. For 30-year-old hunter Chris Landers, the call of the forest was undeniable. So he called his friends, Devon and Jared, and the three men set out for a day of bow hunting.
Riley Green Takes Down Giant Arkansas Buck After Hunting It for Three Years: PHOTO
Riley Green likes big bucks, he cannot lie. If the proud Alabaman isn’t on the road with his band and... The post Riley Green Takes Down Giant Arkansas Buck After Hunting It for Three Years: PHOTO appeared first on Outsider.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Badger Chase Away a Deer, Then Celebrate!
Interactions between animals can be extremely cool to see when they’re caught on camera. That is certainly the case here! In this video, a badger decides to take on a deer! What this video does not show is why the badger wanted to chase off the deer. Or if the deer did not flee, would there have been a fight? Come watch this super cool video of a badger chasing off a deer! Then, you can learn about what’s going on behind the scenes of this animal interaction.
Comments / 0