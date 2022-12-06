ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Hunters make progress on first day of deer season

Hunters had great weather for the opening day of buck season on Saturday. While some hunters prefer snow so deer are easier to spot and track, they were met with a bright and sunny day instead. We spoke with a 13-year-old hunter who got a seven-point buck, the first buck she’s ever gotten. She shared […]
Lootpress

Hunt the Late Deer Season and Live Better

“It is better to learn late than never.” Publilius Syrus. I guess I am late for a lot of things. For meetings and other events I am usually on time and I try to be early. When it comes to paying bills, going to the dentist, and other items which I probably didn’t want to do in the first place, I confess I am usually late. As far as article deadlines for newspapers and magazines you could ask some of my editors, but I would really prefer that you didn’t.
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs

That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
Current Publishing

Opinion: Take your time, deer

Guess what’s almost here, people! Deer hunting season, the most magical time of the year, after Halloween, Christmas, spring break and summer, of course. That’s right, I’m staring down the barrel of two, maybe three, glorious weekends as a single lady, when my husband, Doo, frolics in the Indiana wilderness attempting to ensure we have meat for the winter, or something like that. No matter, with my kids also gone, I am looking forward to lazy mornings, empty sinks and a bathroom that won’t stink to high heaven.
INDIANA STATE
lootpress.com

What’s so great about deer camp anyway?

Maybe you have heard, its been in all the papers. (For those that still read the paper) Deer season, meaning the rifle season for buck deer, is right around the corner. Now if you are like many readers looking at this crazy column having a second cup of coffee or slurping your Cheerios, deer season being a current event may not mean much to you. If you are one of the orange army that pursues the whitetail deer however, this time of year is IT. I mean Christmas, New Years, your birthday, and the last day of school all rolled into one. Deer hunters live for deer season and for many of them it also means going to deer camp.
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
TEXAS STATE
Field & Stream

An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Mule Deer Hunt

BLESSED WITH an elk early in the year, I have been able to afford the luxury of passing up bucks, on the occasions that I am fortunate enough to see any, and it is halfway in my mind that I would like to wait until my younger brother B.J.—visiting from Texas—is with me, before possibly taking an animal. It certainly does not work that way—the hunter never does all of the choosing, and is never capable of determining in advance on which date, if any, an animal might be taken—but still, it’s in my mind that if it works out that way, it would be nice for B.J. to participate in a good backcountry hunt. In order to not yet kill the one mule deer allowed to me each year, I’ve been passing up shots, but with the season winding down, this makes me a little uneasy knowing that each little buck I see might very well be my last opportunity—only seven days left in the season, and then six, and then five.
TEXAS STATE
Lancaster Farming

A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting

This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
Outsider.com

Bow Hunter Gets ’10 Inches of Arrow’ Stuck in His Leg

It was a brisk September day, the sun shining down on the Spirit River valley, a popular destination for hunters all across Alberta, Canada, for the colossal bull moose and elk that wander the area. For 30-year-old hunter Chris Landers, the call of the forest was undeniable. So he called his friends, Devon and Jared, and the three men set out for a day of bow hunting.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Badger Chase Away a Deer, Then Celebrate!

Interactions between animals can be extremely cool to see when they’re caught on camera. That is certainly the case here! In this video, a badger decides to take on a deer! What this video does not show is why the badger wanted to chase off the deer. Or if the deer did not flee, would there have been a fight? Come watch this super cool video of a badger chasing off a deer! Then, you can learn about what’s going on behind the scenes of this animal interaction.

