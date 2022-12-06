Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Mukwonago Plan Commission to consider popup vendor venue
MUKWONAGO — The Plan Commission will discuss a proposed popup vendor venue during its meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mukwonago Municipal Building, Board Room, 440 River Crest Court. The development would be called The Block. The property consists of two adjoining properties at the northeast intersection...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location
MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
Falls Plan Commission to consider 258-building proposal
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Plan Commission will review 258 buildings-247 single family homes and 11 commercial condo buildings as part of three separate proposals at a meeting on Tuesday. The first proposal, from Rtrei-Mf LLC, is for 11 commercial condominiums with two units each to be built on around...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
Wauwatosa CP Holiday Train Stop
It time for holiday cheer as you see the CP Holiday Train stop in the Village of Wauwatosa at the Harwood Avenue crossing. This will be the only Milwaukee stop for the train this year. Don’t miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind experience. After a 2-year hiatus, the...
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries
OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
Boca Rica coming to Mequon Public Market
MEQUON — The Mexican restaurant Boca Rica will be joining the Mequon Public Market, replacing Cafe Corazón. Hidden Kitchen MKE food truck and catering chef Oliver Hunt will open the restaurant in the food hall at 6300 W. Mequon Road — expected for Febrary 2023, Shaffer Development announced Nov. 21. Cafe Corazón recently opened its fourth location in Brown Deer and is leaving Mequon at the end of the year.
Dolores Mae East
May 21, 1929 - December 2, 2022. Dolores Mae East of Hartford passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 93 years. She was born, daughter of Vernon and Florence (nee Kreilkamp) East, on May 21, 1929. Delores enjoyed traveling. She traveled the U.S., Europe, Ireland, and South America in her younger years. Then later in life she did her semi-annual trips to Door County with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her nieces how to play euchre and cribbage. Dolores worked at Lincoln School for 18 years as an administrative assistant.
Mary Ann A. Gehring
Mary Ann A. Gehring (nee Schaefer), age 77, of Hartford passed away peacefully December 8, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, after a brave 15 month battle with brain cancer. Mary Ann was born on June 10, 1945, in Hartford to Lucille Schaefer (nee Beine) and Norman Schaefer. She was united...
Virginia C. Michaels
Virginia Michaels (nee Cordes) left this world on December 5, 2022, in Madison after a long illness, and journeyed to Jesus Christ’s embrace after 94 years. She grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from Withrow High School and the College of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio Education, graduating on July 24, 1948. She was an actress, first on radio station WLW, Cincinnati, and then in several community theater productions.
Harbeck, Delorit to run for Grafton village president
GRAFTON — Two people have now taken out papers to run for Grafton village president after current, longtime President Jim Brunnquell said he would not seek another term. Trustees Lisa Harbeck and Dan Delorit both confirmed to the News Graphic that they will run for the position. Harbeck has...
Ralph A. Nelson
Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice, WI on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years. In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for Pro-Health Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sistersin- law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.
Eugene Spencer (Gene) Haugse
Eugene Spencer (Gene) Haugse passed away at the age of 101 on December 2, 2022, in Wauwatosa. Gene was born the sixth of seven children to Ivar Nels Haugse and Anna Gavle Haugse in Decorah, Iowa. The son of a father who immigrated from Norway and a mother who was born shortly after her family immigrated from Norway, Gene grew up steeped in Norwegian tradition and was always proud of his heritage.
John ‘Jack’ Martin Janke, 79
John “Jack” Martin Janke, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 18 years, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born November 20, 1943 in Port Washington to Harold and Linda Janke, now deceased. Jack served his...
Schoemann addresses future of Samaritan
WEST BEND — Ozaukee County officially announced that they are no longer interested in pursuing a public-public partnership with Washington County to merge Lasata Senior Living Campus with Samaritan Health Campus on Nov. 29. Despite talks with Ozaukee County ending, Washington County continues to pursue a public-private partnership or sale, but a final say on Samaritan will come from the County Board.
Western Lakes Fire District lieutenant blasts leadership
DOUSMAN — A Western Lakes Fire District lieutenant blasted department management in a meeting last week, with the chief responding by saying management is listening and will do what is needed to help the department thrive. SOUND OFF. What do YOU think?. We want to hear from you. Responders...
Collette T. Sullivan
Collette T. Sullivan, nee Westenberger, of West Bend died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 97 years. She was born September 10, 1925, to the late Edwin and Anna (nee Niedermeier) Westenberger. On March 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to...
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
