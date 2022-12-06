Read full article on original website
A Group of Calhoun County Kids Will Shop With A Cop
Sirens will be blaring and lights flashing, Saturday morning, December 10th, as a police motorcade, filled with beaming faces, heads to the local Walmart store so that children in need can shop for a Christmas present for themselves and family members. It’s the 11th Annual Calhoun County “Shop with a Cop” event that involves officers from surrounding Calhoun County law enforcement agencies.
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department officials report increase in illegal burning complaints
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Fire Department says they are experiencing an uptick in illegal burning complaints. They point out illegal burning diminishes tax dollars intended for emergency services. Bronson fire officials remind residents that a burn permit is needed for anything larger than a campfire. If you...
Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest
Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
wkzo.com
Two occupants injured during Athens Township home invasion, suspect arrested
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
Judge hears evidence against 2 accused of killing toddler
A Calhoun County judge is expected to take a few days to decide whether there is enough evidence to send two people to trial for the murder of a 2-year-old.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
2 men arrested, several guns stolen in Jackson burglary
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Where to Find Flu Shots in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek in 2022
Unfortunately, Flu season is here. While procrastinating on getting the Flu shot is understandable in the sense that we're all dealing with busy lives (school, kids, work, and so on), it's something you don't want to put off until it's too late. Symptoms of the Flu. Thankfully, I have personally...
Kalamazoo County farm challenges court order that ceased commercial operations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A Comstock Township farm that was ordered to cease commercial operations after being found in violation of multiple zoning ordinances is fighting back. Soil Friends, which sells Christmas trees, hard cider and other items on their Comstock Township property near Galesburg, at 1701 N. 33rd...
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood
Water infrastructure maintenance has prompted a boil water advisory in the Burke Acres neighborhood of Kalamazoo.
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
