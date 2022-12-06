Certain people have characterized Pagosa Springs as a “ski town”, and it’s certainly tempting to think of our community in those terms, when we have a light dusting of snow on the streets and rooftops. In fact, Pagosa Springs is an official member of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns. I’m not sure who pays for that membership, but I assume it’s the taxpayers.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO