2nd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration Set for Dec. 17
The lights will be twinkling, the temperatures dropping, and the spirit of the holidays will fill the air…. It’s time to start planning to join us for the Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration on December 17. Capture the spirit of Christmas during a magical evening in downtown Pagosa Springs. Enjoy...
Durango Wine Experience Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now
The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado announces the launch of early bird ticket sales for next spring’s Durango Wine Experience. The shoulder-season event, which sold out in 2022, will be held April 28-29. Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships provide the Community Foundation with funding to bolster their mission-driven work supporting the nonprofit sector in Southwest Colorado.
REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report
Photo credit Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area. It’s snowing as I write today. We received two inches of snow overnight and Wolf Creek Ski Area got four. November was pretty mild with not much moisture. On the bright side, it’s supposed to snow over the next several days. Wolf Creek is open for skiing, but could use a good dump. Currently, the Ski Area has 29 inches midway and 59 inches so far this season.
EDITORIAL: Considering the Town’s Short-Term Rental Fee Study, Part Five
Certain people have characterized Pagosa Springs as a “ski town”, and it’s certainly tempting to think of our community in those terms, when we have a light dusting of snow on the streets and rooftops. In fact, Pagosa Springs is an official member of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns. I’m not sure who pays for that membership, but I assume it’s the taxpayers.
Archuleta County Commissioners Accepting Applications for Board of Health
Archuleta County is accepting applications for qualified appointees to its Board of Health that will be empowered to meet in an organizational capacity for the purpose of ensuring that Archuleta County’s Public Health Department (ACPHD) is ready to be fully operational on January 1, 2024. Download the Archuleta County...
