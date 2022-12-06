Read full article on original website
Utah's low electricity rates attributed to power grid modernization
(The Center Square) - When it comes to powering up the home or workplace, Utahns are paying one of the lowest rates in the U.S. for their electricity, according to recently released statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Utah's rank as 3rd lowest in the nation in terms of...
Montana trust proposed to enhance state lands, waters
(Big Sky Connection) With Montana lawmakers looking at a large budget surplus, a group of hunters, scientists and landowners is asking them to consider creating a trust for land stewardship and restoration. The Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition has proposed a $200 million program, to be known as the Montana Legacy Trust.
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution
(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
Colorado spending averages over $6,300 per person in 2023
(The Center Square) - Colorado's total appropriations have increased 28 percent per capita over the last two decades, a new report analyzing the state's budgets found. The state appropriated $6,333 per Coloradan in fiscal year 2023, up from $4,955 20 years ago, according to the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank.
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18 percent this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
