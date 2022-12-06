Read full article on original website
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
HPD looking for clues in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck while walking in the road in south Houston early Thursday morning. It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard near the South Freeway. Police say when they arrived, they found a man believed to...
Off-duty HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
"Please pray for him." HPD Chief Troy Finner says that Vidal Lopez is in critical condition. The veteran officer is married and expecting a child.
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
Shooting at candlelight vigil in west Houston injures woman, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — What was supposed to be a peaceful candlelight vigil turned into a scene of a shooting near Alief-Clodine Road and Highway 6 on Monday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the 6200 block of Highway 6. Police said at the vigil, a man and a...
Officer 'fighting for his life' after crash involving train, HPD Chief Troy Finner says
HOUSTON — A police officer is fighting for his life after he was involved in with a crash with a train Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, 42, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
Fatal auto pedestrian crash in Baytown results in death of woman, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown. It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Harris County deputies said...
1 killed when driver hits wreckers moving stalled car on West Loop in Galleria area, police say
Sadly, it's yet another deadly crash on Houston-area roads.
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday. According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS - Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we're told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is...
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Satsuma near Highway 529 in northwest Harris County. No other details were available. Satsuma and the westbound...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Pasadena Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened near 1301 Highway 225 at around 11:20 p.m. According to the officials, an unknown person and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
