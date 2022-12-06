ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q shooting suspect charged with 305 counts

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOpm4_0jZ22Zj400

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting that killed five people was charged with 305 counts Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared in person Tuesday for a formal filing of charges. During the hearing, Aldrich was charged with 305 counts that included multiple counts of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation and extreme indifference as well as multiple counts of hate crimes.

Watch: Club Q suspect appears in court

District Attorney Michael Allen noted that the murder charges could carry the harshest penalty, which is life in prison. According to Allen, Aldrich was also charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

During the suspect’s first court appearance last month, Allen said, “We are going to be the voice for the victims in the courtroom. And that we will be fighting alongside them through this entire process.”

Aldrich was beaten into submission by patrons during the shooting at Club Q. During Aldrich’s first hearing, they appeared visibly injured and was barely audible when answering the judge’s questions.

Remembering the 5 people killed in the Club Q shooting

Defense attorneys said the suspect is nonbinary . Standard court filings submitted by the defense team refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich,” and the attorneys’ footnotes assert that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. The motions deal with issues like unsealing documents and evidence gathering, not Aldrich’s identity and there was no elaboration about it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy