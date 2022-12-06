ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

2d ago

Ahhh yes, the privet jet. All this talk about global warming and how we all need to reduce our carbon footprint isn't for the rich, just the rest of us. The hypocrisy this couple shows is so laughable but yet others rush to buy their books, watch their interviews. They are playing us all and laughing while doing it.

2d ago

Prince William and Princess Kate fly commercial, but Harry and Meghan have to fly via private jet? And Harry/Meghan have the nerve to trash talk the Royal family? I bet Meghan bought new dresses for her trip, while Catherine rented a dress (sustainably) to their awards ceremony. H&M really need to practice what they preach, or stop preaching!

2d ago

How do they feel about the environment? The future for their children? Rules for thee but not for me ( Harry and the Mrs). Typical ….

