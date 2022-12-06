Read full article on original website
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender
Fresh new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have just surfaced online, giving us nearly a full look of the Pixel Fold. The anticipated foldable phone that Google has reportedly been preparing for quite some time now is likely looking at a possible 2023 release date. We've been hearing information about the Pixel Fold since mid-2021, so it's safe to say that 2023 could very well be the year we see the foldable materialize before our eyes, hopefully!
Changes are coming to the Google Search UI
The Google Search app user interface is about to get a new look. According to Android Police, Google is testing some changes to the app including a thicker search bar. Icons for voice search and Google Lens will remain on the bar. Also new, besides the girth of the search bar, is a carousel directly underneath with shortcut suggestions such as "Search recent Screenshots from your library," get help for your homework using your camera and Google Lens, how to identify songs, and more.
The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold
Like it or not, by this point most of us have gotten used to the fact that flagship phones come with crazy price tags that sometimes seem outlandish compared to what we had to pay just a few years ago. One of the companies that were first to start this trend is now rumored to do the same yet again in 2023.
Update to Google Camera app gives Pixel 7 Pro users new settings for Macro Focus
One new feature found on the Pixel 7 Pro is Macro Focus. Move your camera close enough to the subject of a photo that you're going to take, and the ultra-wide camera turns on Macro Focus. With the latter enabled, you can take extreme close-ups of flowers, insects, grains of rice, and more. But how can you prevent your Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide camera from automatically enabling Macro Focus when that is the last thing in the world you want?
Inno Day 2022 set for next week, when Oppo will unveil its latest foldable smartphones
Oppo’s Inno Day has been an annual occurrence ever since 2019, when it unveiled the first Oppo Watch. Last year, it showcased a slew of advancements, among which was its first foldable phone – the. Find N. And this year, we might be in store for two sequels!
Vote now: Best smartphone series of 2022?
The year is slowly drawing to an end, and it's time to look back and reflect on everything that happened. Of course, most of us are familiar with the tick-tock cycle in the smartphone industry by now, and there are rarely big surprises. Furthermore, with all the leaks and rumors...
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
7 things the Galaxy S23 absolutely needs (to succeed)
We’re all fans of flagship phones, even if sometimes we don't admit it. Yes, getting a good deal on a midranger is great, but the excitement, buzz, and tingling inside your chest when you think about the latest and greatest technological achievements, the strange miracles of the modern cyber world—that's a feeling that can't be ignored.
Move aside, plain-Jane smartwatches, the beautiful Fossil Gen 6 is up to 41% off
If you want a timepiece that looks like a traditional watch but works like a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 is a great option, and it is currently up to a whopping 41 percent off at Amazon. The Fossil Gen 6 came out last year and though most reviewers praised...
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Amazon discounts all MagSafe Chargers: get yours while they are cheaper!
Apple makes official chargers for its devices, and the most special type are those that feature MagSafe compatibility. Well, if you have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and/or Apple Watch, you would be happy to hear that Amazon is currently selling a all of them with some decent discounts.
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever
Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities. This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99...
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there. For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of...
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Spread the holiday cheer with an ultra-affordable Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung while you can
If you haven't "discovered" Samsung's latest high-end foldables, it's probably time to get out from that rock you've been living under and think about taking advantage of one of the greatest ever Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals. This is obviously available for a limited time only as part of an...
Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at up to a $400 discount with no strings
Samsung has made a habit of following one big sitewide sale with another... and then another after that, basically offering substantial discounts on its best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds almost all the time. While that's obviously a good thing, the somewhat complicated terms and conditions of the...
Qualcomm names Samsung official partner in the Snapdragon Pro Series, leaving Exynos in doubt
Today, Qualcomm officially announced Samsung as a partner in the Snapdragon Pro Series mobile gaming tournament. This competition is one of the world's largest mobile multi-genre affairs, including games such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9, Brawl Stars, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends, and New State Mobile.
