Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

