ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Changes are coming to the Google Search UI

The Google Search app user interface is about to get a new look. According to Android Police, Google is testing some changes to the app including a thicker search bar. Icons for voice search and Google Lens will remain on the bar. Also new, besides the girth of the search bar, is a carousel directly underneath with shortcut suggestions such as "Search recent Screenshots from your library," get help for your homework using your camera and Google Lens, how to identify songs, and more.
Phone Arena

Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender

Fresh new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have just surfaced online, giving us nearly a full look of the Pixel Fold. The anticipated foldable phone that Google has reportedly been preparing for quite some time now is likely looking at a possible 2023 release date. We've been hearing information about the Pixel Fold since mid-2021, so it's safe to say that 2023 could very well be the year we see the foldable materialize before our eyes, hopefully!
Phone Arena

Amazon Inspire is a TikTok-inspired shopping feed

What better way to boost online shopping than to give users something short and catchy, say a clip or a feed with photos? That's exactly what Amazon has done with its new Inspire shopping feed in its mobile app. The online outlet today announced the launch of something called Inspire,...
Phone Arena

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in

T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Best smartphone series of 2022?

The year is slowly drawing to an end, and it's time to look back and reflect on everything that happened. Of course, most of us are familiar with the tick-tock cycle in the smartphone industry by now, and there are rarely big surprises. Furthermore, with all the leaks and rumors...
Phone Arena

7 things the Galaxy S23 absolutely needs (to succeed)

We’re all fans of flagship phones, even if sometimes we don't admit it. Yes, getting a good deal on a midranger is great, but the excitement, buzz, and tingling inside your chest when you think about the latest and greatest technological achievements, the strange miracles of the modern cyber world—that's a feeling that can't be ignored.
Phone Arena

Twitter will soon tell you if your posts have been secretly restricted

Apparently, Elon Musk's revamping of Twitter continues with full force. As the man himself announced via a tweet, the platform is currently working on an update that will show "your true account status," so you will know if your account has been shadowbanned. In addition to that, you will receive information explaining why your account has been restricted and how you can appeal the ban.
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset

Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
Phone Arena

Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Phone Arena

Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)

Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Phone Arena

Amazon discounts all MagSafe Chargers: get yours while they are cheaper!

Apple makes official chargers for its devices, and the most special type are those that feature MagSafe compatibility. Well, if you have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and/or Apple Watch, you would be happy to hear that Amazon is currently selling a all of them with some decent discounts.
Phone Arena

The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!

If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there. For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of...
Phone Arena

Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan

Changes are flying left and right at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took the wheel back in October. The tech billionaire has a specific vision for the future of the platform, which he sometimes calls "Twitter 2.0." Now, a new change has been made as part of this plan, and it brings an end to Twitter Moments.
Phone Arena

Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever

Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities. This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99...
Phone Arena

Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price

Samsung's grossly underrated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet which was released in May this year is a staggering 39 percent off right now. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is an affordable tablet powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It sports a 10.4 inches LCD screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels and has two stereo speakers which deliver loud audio. It packs a 7,040mAh battery and is among the few devices that have not ditched the microSD slot and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Phone Arena

Qualcomm names Samsung official partner in the Snapdragon Pro Series, leaving Exynos in doubt

Today, Qualcomm officially announced Samsung as a partner in the Snapdragon Pro Series mobile gaming tournament. This competition is one of the world's largest mobile multi-genre affairs, including games such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9, Brawl Stars, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends, and New State Mobile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy