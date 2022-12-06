ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

5 plants that say 'holiday season,' and how to care for them

By JEFF LOWENFELS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAeRA_0jZ21MbU00

Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them:

PAPERWHITES

The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as you can. The only caveat is that some family members may object to the unbelievably sweet smell of their blooms.

While you can grow these bulbs by siting their bases in just a bit of water, it is best to plant them in a shallow container of soil. They don’t need much water and will perform well if given the best light you have. If yours sprouts, you are guaranteed flowers, at least the first year. People usually toss them when they are finished, as they're unlikely to flower again.

POINSETTIAS

Poinsettias, of course, are for sale in all manner of venues this time of year. Many of us buy them, keep them for the next few weeks and then toss them. The trick is to keep them alive for the holiday season.

This requires first bringing the plant home with a minimum exposure to cold air. If you live in a cold climate, consider warming the car before transporting them. Once home, the plants should not be exposed to drafts from doorways or windows. Place them where daytime temperatures are between 65 and 75 Fahrenheit, and with 60 as an ideal night temp.

Soak the entire pot whenever the surface turns dry. Let them drain, and keep checking the soil surface for the next dunking.

Poinsettias should never sit in water, so if you want to keep the decorative foil that accompanies many of them, poke a hole in it to let water out.

CHRISTMAS TREES

These, too, are their own gardening activity. Make sure your tree is kept in plenty of water and pay the strictest attention to safety rules if you use lights. After Christmas, look for a place that will chip up and recycle your tree, or place it in a back corner of your yard as cover for birds.

AMARYLLIS

These are the easiest and showiest bulbs you can buy, and they produce the largest flowers you are ever likely to grow. They are usually sold together with pot and soil, and all you need to do is ensure yours is planted so that 1/3 of the top of the bulb is above the soil line .

Keep the plant growing right through summer. Then put yours into a cool, dark location so it goes dormant, to be brought out again next holiday season for flowering.

CHRISTMAS CACTUS

Christmas cactuses, Schlumbergeras, are another great plant that blooms during the mid-winter holidays. They will live for dozens of holiday seasons (some are passed on from one generation to the next) and bloom each year if exposed to shortening days. Rooting cuttings is easy using just a leaf, so it is not uncommon for a clone of the same plant to be in more than one family member’s home.

Christmas cactuses do best in bright light. When it is in bloom, a Christmas cactus should only be watered when the soil is dry. Too much water and the flowers will drop off, so this is one of those times when too dry is better than too wet.

The rest of the year, water by soaking the pot when the surface soil dries out. Next fall, give yours natural light and keep cool, up against a window, and they will bloom again.

——

Jeff Lowenfels contributes gardening stories to The Associated Press. He is the author of “Teaming With Microbes,” “Teaming With Fungi,” “Teaming With Nutrients” and the new “Teaming With Bacteria” (Timber Press). He can be reached at jeff@gardener.com.

—-

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
People

Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy

"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Christmas tree warning with people told to check for unusual clumps that must be removed

As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
Cheryl E Preston

Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Apartment Therapy

How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate

It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
savvygardening.com

Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor

I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
Scary Mommy

How Long Does It Take To Grow A Christmas Tree? A Lot Longer Than You Think

The holidays are finally here, which means your kids have shifted from their typical incessant questions to more seasonal ones. Gone is "Why is the sky blue?" only to be replaced with "How old is Santa Claus?" Or, if your holiday traditions include making a fir or spruce look festive, "How long does it take to grow a Christmas tree?" And even though you probably don't have plans to create a DIY pick-your-own situation, it's nice to have an answer fired up and ready for when your kid asks.
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season

What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if...
CAR AND DRIVER

There's a Right and a Wrong Way to Transport a Christmas Tree on Your Car

Everyone thinks they know what they're doing, but AAA once found that almost 20 percent of people had had their tree fall off or out of their vehicle while bringing it home. A roof rack and solid knots should be enough to get your tree home safely, but only if you know what you're doing.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
115K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy